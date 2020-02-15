DUBAI: The Egyptian star Amina Khalil is the new face of the Saudi Arabian jewelry label Nadine Jewelry.

The Cairo-born actress appears in a series of pictures and a video in which Khalil shows pieces from the Rouh and Neda collections of the Jeddah-based jewelry store.

The photos and videos were taken in the Italian city of Milan, where the label’s bijoux are carefully made by hand.

“Everyone welcomes @nadine_jewellery,” wrote the actress on Instagram. “Such a beautiful brand that I am proud to be able to introduce you to everyone. I fell in love with her and all her pieces. Be curious about more pictures of our little Italian photo shoot that was made with so much love (picture), ”she added next to one of the campaign photos.

It is not the first time that Khalil has worked with a high-end jewelry brand. In 2018, the “122” star joined Indira Jewelry from New York on a series of geometric rings, necklaces and earrings.

Nadine Jewelry was founded in 2018 by Nadine Attar. A certified gemmologist – she left a successful banking career to pursue her passion and establish her brand – Attar first started her namesake label during an intimate suuhoor event in the United Arab Emirates during Ramadan 2018. She celebrated a month later She opened her boutique in Jeddah before launching her unisex collections, including her latest offering, Sirr, at a UN Women and Alwaleed Philanthropies high tea event.

Although it was just over a year ago that the brand was launched, the jeweler’s designs, which according to the website are inspired by “nature, spirituality and culture”, have made waves in the world of fine jewelry and have attracted the attention of attracted a large number of top-class celebrities, all of whom were seen swinging the label’s handmade pieces.

Remarkably, the “Euphoria” actress Zendaya put on a pair of earrings made from round cut marquise and diamonds and adorned with a large oval golden beryl picked by the Italian-made label at E 2019! People’s Choice Awards in November 2018.

The secret models of Victoria, Alessandra Ambrosio and Isabelle Goulart, as well as the Egyptian icon Yousra and the Tunisian star Hend Sabri have worn Nadine Jewelry on international red carpets since their debut.