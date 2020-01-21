ITV defends the arson attack on Coronation Street after viewers complain to Ofcom

advertisement

ITV defended its arson story on Coronation Street after viewers complained to Ofcom.

Soap fans detonated the program’s dramatic scenes that set fire to Gemma and Chesney’s house, where the mother and her four babies were sitting.

advertisement

In the Monday evening episode, someone was seen lighting a fire through the mailbox with a burning rag.

Some have compared this and the devastating arson attack on Michelle Pearson’s Walkden house in December 2017 that claimed the lives of her four youngest children.

They said the scenes that were shown before 8pm were “too raw” for the people of Greater Manchester.

After speaking to a Manchester Evening News spokesman, he stood by his decision to broadcast the scenes and said the soap “was never afraid to tackle difficult problems.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

The plot also states that “it highlights the dangers posed by individuals who take the law into their own hands”.

The spokesman said: “Coronation Street has never shied away from tackling difficult problems, and this week’s vigilante attack highlights the dangers of individuals taking the law into their own hands instead of dealing with such matters to the appropriate authorities left. “

Someone stuck a burning rag through the door

(Photo: Coronation Street ITV)

In the Walkden fire on Jackson Street, Michelle’s daughters Demi (15), Lacie (7) and three-year-old Lia died together with their brother Brandon (8).

The mother of six children was initially rescued from the house before falling into a coma. However, she died last August – 20 months after suffering 75 percent burns in the fire in December 2017.

The quads slept upstairs when the fire broke out

(Image: ITV)

Spectators also compared it to the case of Mick Philpott, who killed six of his children in a fire in his derby house in 2012.

After the exciting scenes, viewers went to Twitter to complain.

“I’m sorry, but the # Corrie story of setting fire to a house with children is too rough for many people in Grt. Manchester,” tweeted a viewer.

Gemma woke up and found the fire

(Photo: Coronation Street ITV)

“How disgusting Coronation Street is from arson history,” said another. “Did you forget the mother and children in Little Hulton?”

“The story of someone who deliberately set a house full of children on fire – did you get inspired by this bastard Mick Philpott?” Another viewer said.

On TV watchdog Ofcom, a viewer tweeted: “Can’t believe that you were so irresponsible to show this scene. There will always be idiotic imitators, I’m really shocked, @Ofcom.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“It has gone too far NOW !! @Ofcom,” said another.

But another fan of the series defended: “If someone is crazy enough to set a house on fire, they probably won’t get any tips and tricks to watch Corrie.”

MANCHESTER ENTS

We have our own Facebook page that gives you the latest information on TV, entertainment and features of the Manchester Evening News.

Follow the page here to stay up to date and participate in the discussion.

advertisement