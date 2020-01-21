It's time to respect our planet - Kerrang!

advertisement

“A good thing about social media is that it has made us more aware. It takes a worldwide effort to make real change, and countries that you might not initially think of are actually very active in trying to turn things around.

“As a child I was shocked by the idea that animals were killed for sports. I became a member of an organization that campaigned against it, but today they are still fighting exactly the same battles. Photographing animals for pleasure is disgusting, and it is now more organized than before, with people paying a lot of money. They claim that it collects money to help save animals – that’s sad and weird, but at least it’s not as bad as 20 years ago. The way we treat the planet to get that luxury is a problem. We are ruining the planet for future generations.

“I don’t think we’re doomed, but we need to get smarter”

Floor Jansen

“Like a musician looking out of my window and seeing nothing but nature, I am aware that these problems are not at your doorstep, and sometimes even reading about it does not bring you closer to the truth because everything is colored by someone’s agenda For example, we have heard a lot about the problem of plastic being dumped into the ocean, and although it is terrible, we do not hear so much about all the other places where plastic is being dumped, nor is it easy to tell the truth about global warming. As long as the power and money of people are more important than their attention to our planet, nothing changes. The use of compostable supermarket bags is a start, but large companies also have to change their way.

“I don’t think we are doomed yet, but we really need to become smarter. If you look at how long people have been around, the threat seems less immediate because the planet is much older than we are. A lot of shit went along when we industrialized, but a lot of new knowledge and exciting opportunities also emerged, and if we examine those details and show that we care about them, we can convert our polluting effect into a much more environmentally friendly result. “

Nightwish’s new album HUMAN. : II: NATURE. was released April 10 through Nuclear Blast.

Catch them on tour through Europe and the UK later this year. Buy your tickets here.

Nightwish UK / Europe tour 2020

November

16 Oslo Spektrum

20 Leipzig Arena

21 Düsseldorf ISS Dome

23 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

24 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

25 ArcorHotels Arena in Paris

26 Lotto Arena in Antwerp

28 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29 Luxembourg Rockhal

December

3 Milan Lorenzini District

4 Munich Olympiahalle

9 Bamberg Brose Arena

10 Festhalle of Frankfurt

12 Vienna Stadthalle

14 Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

18 London SSE Arena Wembley

