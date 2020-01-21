advertisement

There are fears that a Tameside park will turn into a restricted area at night after a flood of arson attacks has forced council members to close the gates early and increase security.

Police and firefighters have been called to Victoria Park in Denton at least three times in the past few weeks after Yobs set fire to the historic bandstand.

The listed structure is more than 100 years old and a popular and popular landmark.

But since the beginning of the month, it has been a victim of idiotic adolescents who torch and run away garbage piles so the flames can catch on.

The last incident happened on Monday evening.

The next morning, the Denton Park Social Bowling Club shared a photo of the burning music pavilion on Facebook: “The third arson attack in a week on the Victoria Park music pavilion. It is so sad to see that the Denton Park Green Space has become a no-go Area will. “

The bandstand was built in the early 1900s

Club secretary Tony Moran said both the park and the club had been affected by anti-social behavior in the past two years.

In 2018 their clubhouse was burned down and more recently windows were broken and fires were started on the green.

“It is sad to see how the park and the club have been exposed to vandalism and criminal damage,” said Tony.

“We asked the city council to fence off the green, but due to the austerity measures we were told that we would have to finance it ourselves.

“It is sad that this is so far, especially when people have put so much into the club.

“When the club burned down, there was no bowling for a year. Now it’s back and we have 75+ members.

The original clubhouse of the Denton Park Social Bowling Club was burned down two years ago

“We work with volunteer groups, people who are lonely or have dementia – people can come along, they don’t have to bowl, just for a cup of tea and a little company.

“But now people feel threatened and intimidated by the events and it’s annoying because we don’t want people to be prevented from coming along.”

On Friday, both Tony and the club chairman will meet with the police, Tameside Council, and Denton MP Andrew Gwynne to come up with a plan to solve the problem.

According to Gwynne, the presidency is considering using security forces to keep an eye on the situation.

Fire damage to the green

He said: “Victoria Park is the jewel in Denton’s crown and has suffered little vandalism over the years, but the bowling hut has been destroyed in the past few weeks and several fires have been lit on the listed bandstand.

“The Tameside City Council has now agreed to lock the parking gates at night, as was the case a few years ago.

“They are also considering setting up a security presence in the coming days.

“However, I want a long-term solution to this problem, which is why I am going to call a meeting between councilors, local councilors, the police and the bowling club this Friday to find out what measures can be taken to protect the park and restore it once again to Denton’s pride. “

MP Andrew Gwynne described Victoria Park as “the jewel in Denton’s crown”

GMP Tameside’s chief inspector Jane Butler confirmed that officers had been called into the park several times this month after a fire was lit on the bandstand. She said the police patrols would increase as a result.

“The Tameside police are working with the Tameside Council and GMFRS,” she added.

“The Tameside Council is doing everything possible to secure the park – it locks it up in front of all other parks. It has cut back the vegetation to provide a view of the park and is cleaning up any damage as soon as possible to ensure this The park doesn’t look neglected.

“There will also be an increase in police presence in this area over the next few days to identify those responsible and prevent further incidents.

Charred garbage after lighting a fire in the bandstand

“The residents are encouraged to call us if they have any concerns.”

A spokesman for the Tameside Council said: “We are very disappointed that a small minority of people in Victoria Park, Denton, are doing criminal harm.

“We proactively ensured that the park was closed, the resulting damage was quickly remedied and the park was well cared for, including reducing vegetation to improve the view of the park.

“We also set up a safety presence in the park to keep the evenings off. The council is keen to work with partners such as the Greater Manchester Police and Fire and Rescue Services to stop this current flood of incidents.

“If residents know who is causing this damage, we ask that they contact the 101 police and provide them with the relevant information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police anonymously at 101 or Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

