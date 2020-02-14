One of the biggest nightlife brands in Africa, Club Quilox will host the largest valentine party in Lagos

date: Friday, February 14, 2020

time: 22 O `clock

venue: Quilox, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island

The theme of the party is “Red Night”, we will greet love birds as we love to celebrate love.

So come in a hint of red as we celebrate the Quilox Way.

That’s not all, as Quilox is known to offer a double dose of fun, Quilox in conjunction with Euphoria Naija presents “Looking for Love Valentine’s Special” with ex-Big Brother Naija roommate, Omashola

date: Saturday, February 15, 2020

time: 23 o’clock

venue: Quilox, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island

This Valentine’s Day, come ready and in love, while this party promises to showcase the true art of love.

For table reservations, please call 📞 – 081 4009 0009 or 0700 (CALL QUILOX)

