Released

10.18 a.m. CST, Thursday, February 13, 2020

Sweet Berry Farms – marble falls No entry or parking fee, just pay for the fruit you pick or for the activities you want to take part in. Strawberries (mid-March to May): $ 2.99 per pound Sweet Berry Farms – marble falls No entry or parking fee, just pay for the fruit you pick or for the activities you want to take part in. Strawberries (mid-March to May): $ 2.99 per pound Photo: Courtesy

Sweet Berry Farms – marble falls

No entry or parking fee, just pay for the fruit you pick or for the activities you want to take part in.

Strawberries (mid-March to May): $ 2.99 per pound

Sweet Berry Farms – marble falls

No entry or parking fee, just pay for the fruit you pick or for the activities you want to take part in.

Strawberries (mid-March to May): $ 2.99 per pound

Photo: Courtesy

It’s strawberry season in Texas. Here are some of the best farms to choose from

While it may be cool in most parts of Texas, warmer temperatures are on the way. And with them come strawberries. The juicy red fruits of joy thrive in late February to early May.

They thrive in many parts of Texas, particularly near San Antonio, Austin, and Houston. And if you pick your own strawberries fresh from the vine, this is a fun family outing.

Pack the car: 23 things to do on a road trip through Texas Hill Country, from bluebonnets to hoses

Keep in mind that some strawberry fields in Hill Country and northern Texas may be affected by freezing temperatures.

Here are some tips for picking strawberries:

Wear closed toe shoes.

Be safe and apply sunscreen.

Picking bucket available on request.

Check the prices and availability of fruit in advance.

So top up the family and get ready for a road trip. And if you’re not the type to choose yourself, you can wait until the Poteet Strawberry Festival in April or the Pasadena Strawberry Festival in May, where the farmers bring you the delicious treats.

Danny Hermosillo is the Sr. Digital News Editor for Chron.com | Read it on our news website, Chron.com, and on our subscriber website, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @ Dannyherm1 | Email [email protected]