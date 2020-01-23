advertisement

Dear moneyist,

My youngest sister persuaded my father to sell his house and buy her a property with two apartments: a small town house for him and a nice four bedroom house for her and her family. My father passed away recently. We found that our sister’s mother-in-law is a lawyer. She persuaded my father to rewrite his living trust so that I and my other sister each received $ 1.

Our youngest sister got his fortune and all his belongings because her mother-in-law was also a notary. You cleaned up well. I don’t want anything, but something stinks here and after my father’s inferior treatment when he was sick, we really don’t think she should have got it all. He died in August 2019.

It’s sad that people are so greedy. Can i do anything?

Richard in California

Dear Richard,

The $ 1 gift should show that you and your other sister were not forgotten, but intentionally disinherited. If you have witnesses who testify your sister’s behavior during your father’s lifetime and doctors who can speak to your father’s health with the help of a good real estate attorney, you may be able to make a strong case against your sister.

You usually have a limited time to challenge a will. This period can range from months to several years. For example, in California, you have 120 days to petition the court after the probate court opens, although lawyers generally say that it is better to contest a will before the probate judge considers it a valid will.

According to Albertson & Davidson, a law firm with offices in California, your chances of acting within the statute of limitations are slim. If your sister waited several months before knowing your $ 1 gift, you may be in luck. “As soon as the message has been sent, the 120-day period begins. The notice contains specific information that must be communicated to the trustee. “

“If a beneficiary receives termination from the trustee but does not submit a trustee competition within 120 days, the beneficiary cannot contest the trustee competition at any time in the future,” the company said. “However, if the statutory termination pursuant to Section 16061.7 is never granted, the limitation period for contesting the trust remains unlimited.”

They say you don’t need the money. Could your sister make an argument that your father thought she needed help while you and your other sister didn’t? It looks like you want to do something about it based on the principle, and – if your sister has acted rude and / or unethical – I assume that it is not the first time that she has dealt with such gadgets apart sets.

If you still have time to question trust, the real question for you is: is it worth it?

