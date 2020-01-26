It's not your imagination - Netflix doesn't have as many films as it used to

advertisement

Foil lining for Netflix-and-Chill

The nights have become sparser, according to a new analysis.

According to a report by the streaming news and reviews company Streaming Observer, Netflix’s US film offering has decreased by around 40% in the past five years. As of November 20 this year, the streaming company’s catalog contained 3,849 titles – after 4,335 in March 2016 and 6,494 in March 2014.

Netflix said in a letter to shareholders that its slow membership growth in the US and Canada “is likely due to our recent price changes and competitive US launches.”

Streaming Observer analyzed data from ReelGood and JustWatch, two streaming search engines. The outlet has partially shared Netflix’s selection of thinning films with an increasing number of competitors, including Amazon

Hulu

and recently Disney +

Enter the once not overcrowded streaming room.

Companies have dropped their movie titles from Netflix when they launched their own streaming services, the website says

Peacock and WarnerMedia

HBO max.

“More and more companies are fighting for these rights,” Streaming Observer founder and editor-in-chief Chris Brantner told MarketWatch. “So it’s not just companies that access their content. It’s also other people who grab it.”

Meanwhile, Netflix announced Tuesday that the Wall Street Journal added 423,000 U.S. subscribers in the fourth quarter. It had planned to add 600,000 domestic subscribers. The streaming company also had 8.3 million subscribers outside the United States in the fourth quarter, exceeding its forecast of 7 million.

Netflix did not return a MarketWatch request to comment on the Streaming Observer report.

“Netflix saw the font on the wall many years ago, so it focused on the original content,” said Brantner.

The streaming giant has apparently put more emphasis on expanding its TV titles – which dropped from 1,609 in 2014 to 1,197 in 2016 before rising to 1,784 today – than expanding its cinema, Brantner said. The service “can’t keep up”, although there are more and more new projects, the report says. “As a result, its content continues to shrink and its film library is hardest hit.”

Netflix spent $ 13 billion on content in 2018, and most of the money – 85 percent – went to original content.

Despite Netflix’s narrower selection in the United States, today’s 3,849 U.S. offerings outperform Netflix’s offerings in many other countries, including Canada (3,844), the United Kingdom (3,710), and India (3,515). This emerges from the analysis of Streaming Observer.

In the meantime, Netflix has steadily increased its subscription fees. The monthly price for his base plan rose from $ 7.99 to $ 8.99 this year, and the standard plan from $ 10.99 to $ 12.99. In contrast, ad-free Hulu costs $ 11.99 a month, while lively Disney costs $ 6.99 a month.

However, Disney + ‘s much-vaunted debut last year, which includes franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and a number of titles that are not yet available due to existing licensing agreements, should not be a problem for Netflix in the short term, Brantner said. Finally, according to a recent Wall Street Journal / Harris Poll poll, people are willing to subscribe to an average of 3.6 streaming services and spend $ 44 a month on this entertainment.

“Even though (Disney +) is likely to affect Netflix subscribers, I don’t see it as a zero-sum game,” said Brantner. “I think there’s room for both in the long run.”

Netflix stock rose 1.1% so far this year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

has increased by 2.6% and the S & P 500

increased by 3.2% in the same period.

This story was originally published and updated on December 4, 2019.

