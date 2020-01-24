It's not an election campaign gift or friendship: Putin has just blackmailed Netanyahu - Israel News

advertisement

“Saturday Night Live” likes to portray Vladimir Putin as the real ruler in the White House – the guy Donald Trump owes for his great win in 2016. On Thursday we were also able to see the real master of the house in Jerusalem in the residence of our prime minister. Haughty, almost dizzy, Putin celebrated his easy mastery of Benjamin Netanyahu.

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

The event at the residence on Balfour Street also included the inevitable presence of the “First Lady”, who at the beginning of the visit moved into the middle of the two guides’ photo ops. In the end, she didn’t let go of the embarrassed Yaffa Issachar. It was the ultimate humiliation ceremony. The ironic smile on Putin’s lips told the whole story.

It wasn’t humanism that prompted Putin to say a few reassuring words to Jaffa, whose 26-year-old daughter is drug-accused in a Russian prison. It was no affirmation for the nation whose heart is out of the young woman who has been taken hostage in the hands of an evil regime.

It was certainly not pity. It was the winner’s delight, the attitude of the professional extortionists, whose plan was successful. It was not a heartwarming “election gift”, but a tiny payment that the blackmailer gives the blackmailer for an incomparably valuable good.

Naama Issachar will soon be released from Russian prison, to which she was sent by a court that is stamped for the Kremlin crime organization. Your release will of course trigger another round of emotional gratitude for the Russian president. Netanyahu’s sophisticated propaganda machine will continue to flood the airwaves with reports of the amazing relationship, the wonderful friendship between him and Putin “thanks to which” Naama’s release was made possible.

Netanyahu, his wife Sara and Yaffa Issachar, mother of Naama Issachar, who is detained in Russia, welcome Vladimir Putin to the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020. POOL / REUTERS

This brainwashing is intended to make us forget the simple facts of this sad story, namely the seven and a half-year prison sentence given to a young woman who was held hostage by the Russians when she was in Moscow for a while, connecting flight with a few grams of marijuana in her luggage , She won’t be returning home because Netanyahu is a great leader, but because he is willing to pay a high price for public sympathy in an election that is fateful for his future. If the relationship between him and Putin had really been as wonderful as he wants us to believe, this whole story would never have happened.

Netanyahu freed Gilad Shalit from captivity at the expense of more than a thousand terrorists, only to wipe out the last embers of the social protest movement that panicked him. Now he frees Naama Issachar from important concessions, most of which will continue to try to hide in Jerusalem.

Sara Netanyahu was not the only one who bent into the frame on Thursday. Crown Prince Yair (who claims not to be unemployed) could not overlook his own croaking gesture. He posted pictures of himself and Putin on Twitter with greetings in English and Russian. Where was the slime that he usually posts on these platforms? I think dictators are getting the best out of him.

These efforts reminded the online bully of a tweet from the beginning of the week – and suddenly all parts were in order. It started when spokeswoman Yuli Edelstein arranged for the Knesset to meet next week to discuss the convening of the Knesset House Committee, which was supposed to hold hearings on Netanyahu’s request for immunity against him in corruption cases. Junior tweeted a reminder of the speaker’s family tree: “His wife’s father is Leonid Nevzlin, an oligarch wanted for murder in Russia and the owner of Haaretz.”

The facts are of course the opposite. Nevzlin, a 20 percent owner of Haaretz, was politically persecuted by the Putin regime and his innocence was recognized by the Israeli Supreme Court and international institutions.

The tweet was soon cleared – a well-known technique from Yair – but it was long enough for the message to resonate all the way to Moscow. At least the prime minister’s confidence in Russia’s corrupt judicial system deserves further consideration after the overall picture is clear.

The man from the Jordan Valley

Benny Gantz’s visit to the Jordan Valley was arranged 10 days before Tuesday. He planned to say that his Kahol Lavan party would annex the valley in coordination with the international community, not as a one-sided move.

Given that this limited annexation is almost a question of national consensus, a move strongly supported by the “soft right” that Kahol Lavan is on trial, Gantz saw no such act in danger. He wants to be seen more on the right. The merger of Peretz and Meretz on the left removed the last obstacle on the way to the Jordan Valley. Even if some left Kahol Lavan voters get upset and fly to Labor Gesher Meretz, it will still be worth it.

Gantz wanted to tick off the Jordan Valley question and return safely to his comfort zone: via Netanyahu’s request for immunity. But his plans went wrong. In an interview on Army Radio the day before, Kahol Lavan’s Yael German blurted out that the party’s platform was talking of an “on the basis of engagement” agreement. In fact, the platform doesn’t say anything like that. One thing is certain: we will no longer hear interviews with German in the next five weeks.

And so the tour of Gantz and No. 3 on the Kahol Lavan slate, Moshe Ya’alon – something so carefully planned – looked like a desperate attempt to repair the damage caused by the German gaffe that became Gantz’s gaffe. He was forced to keep calming the public. A one-sided move is not my intention, he tweeted that evening. If not, why didn’t he make the annexation dependent on an agreement? Why didn’t he warn of the danger of canceling the peace agreement with Jordan?

Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White Party, speaks to a man on January 14, 2020 during a tour in East Jerusalem. AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS

Then he put his foot in it even more than he tweeted on Netanyahu: First we will discuss immunity, then we can apply sovereignty. Well, Gantz, if immunity takes precedence, why did you go to the Jordan Valley? Why did you interrupt your campaign? Why didn’t you go to Gush Etzion in the West Bank? Or to the Golan Heights? You would have seen a little snow – a good photo op.

But what is this nonsense about “annexation with the consent of the international community”? Which community will agree? Micronesia and American Evangelicals in the South? It sounds about as credible as the old slogan “Peace with the Golan”.

The turmoil in Kahol Lavan highlighted the left-right split in the party. Likud doesn’t have this problem, but Gantz has entered this area anyway. Some high-ranking Likudniks are firmly against such a move, but would not dare to break Netanyahu. If Netanyahu brings the matter to the Knesset (he is said to be “determined” to do so, even if it jeopardizes the peace agreement with Jordan), Kahol Lavan will be in trouble.

Gantz’s fiasco helped Netanyahu bypass the central question: if he thinks annexation is such a successful card, why didn’t he chase it before the September elections? He dispatched his Sancho Panza, Likuds Miki Zohar, to promote the bill to install cameras in polling stations that did not have a Knesset majority from the start. The move not only failed, it also contributed three Knesset seats to the Common List of Arab Parties.

The reason is of course the legal situation of Netanyahu. The third choice is the final battle (uh, or maybe the fourth). The whole thing about immunity is a farce. He will not receive it, neither from this nor from the next Knesset. His trial is imminent. Until a few months ago, he had a degree of restraint and responsibility, but now that he can feel the cool blade of the sword, all other considerations are unclear.

He believes that the annexation of the Jordan Valley in a legislative lightning strike, similar to Menachem Begin’s extension of Israeli law to the Golan Heights in December 1981, will be the basic requirement. Israelis with Ethiopian roots (as he tells privately) return to the Likud, as do one or two seats from Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, one or two from the “dormant Likudniks”, and maybe even another from Kahol Lavan. Add this to voters for Kahanist Otzma Yehudit, who realizes that they mustn’t waste their votes and that he will be up to 61 years old.

He won’t get immunity, but he may be able to pass the bill to have the Knesset override the Supreme Court. Peace with Jordan, security implications, international relations – all of this is trivial compared to its political survival.

Washington’s new confidante

Gantz made a sharp turn this week when he said he supports the unveiling of Trump’s peace plan before the elections. Just a few days earlier, he was quoted as saying that such an announcement would be an obvious interference in Israeli politics. The change has been reported to result from pressure from American officials.

The main actor in this print campaign was the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. Friedman told Gantz that the President would greatly appreciate if Kahol Lavan’s leader withdrew his opposition. Gantz also had talks or meetings with other American officials. They informed him of the details of the President’s “Deal of the Century”.

Behind these steps is the American assumption that there is a certain likelihood that Gantz will become prime minister after the elections. Otherwise, they would not bother so much and make him a confidante. The Prime Minister’s office is also aware of this change in sentiment in Washington and is not too enthusiastic about it.

Time for a toad to grow up

The visit of 40 heads of state and government to Israel on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, commemorating the 6 million and pledging to fight anti-Semitism is something to be proud of. Most of the credit goes to President Reuven Rivlin, who initiated the project with Yad Vashem. At first, he hadn’t expected such an overwhelming reaction. Many leaders, particularly from Western Europe, see Rivlin as a symbol of sanity, statehood and sound judgment in a precarious political environment.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks on Thursday, January 23, 2020, during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.Abir Sultan, AP

Netanyahu has the right to feel satisfied. His appearance abroad was undoubtedly another incentive for certain heads of state and government, especially from Eastern Europe, to show up. The attempt by some of his employees to honor him for the success of the event was pitiful.

One of them was Yuval Steinitz, Minister of Energy. “An event like this couldn’t have happened 10 or 12 years ago,” he said this week with his usual excitement. The message from him and the other Likud sycophants was clear: Israel only reached the peak of its international relations in the Netanyahu era. Nothing before comes close to that.

Well, could President Shimon Peres and the well-known and respected Prime Minister Ehud Olmert have organized a production of this size? Naturally.

In his new Hebrew-language book on Israel’s burgeoning natural gas industry, Steinitz describes the Knesset meeting that approved the offshore gas field plan. As Steinitz writes, “Netanyahu made a speech in which the word ‘I’ appeared as often as in my speech. A minister who was sitting near me during the speech noticed that I looked a little depressed. he leaned forward and joked: “Why do you take it to heart, Yuval? Did you really think he would greet you? ”

That is the whole difference. Netanyahu basically tries not to greet others, even if they deserve it. Steinitz applauds and scolds, even if it is not deserved. It’s time for him to grow up.

Trumpian role model

Arthur Finkelstein, the legendary campaign advisor to Netanyahu and later Avigdor Lieberman, had a certain trademark. He left the country one day before the elections after participating in a campaign. My services are no longer needed, he would say. The past 24 hours have been about organization and field work. The strategy has made its contribution. Now just follow the instructions.

As Chaim Levinson of Haaretz reported a few days ago, the two American Likud campaign consultants Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie ended their work this week – a month after they were hired, 40 days before the election and the campaign did not really start , Something has obviously happened. Likud says that everything is fine, that “they helped build the campaign platform and completed their work.”

Have you finished your work or been expelled from the city? Her fingerprints were on display at the Likud rally in Jerusalem’s International Convention Center on Tuesday to launch the campaign. Netanyahu was surrounded by all Trumpian gimmicks (Lewandowski was Trump campaign manager in 2016). The song that accompanied Netanyu’s arrival on stage was not the Likud hymn the party has been using for three decades, but “Eye of the Tiger”, the 80s hit that Trump used in his rallies (until one of the two Songwriter prohibited him from playing) it).

The shirts, the slogans, the young and ethnically diverse crowd that served as a human backdrop around him – all are part of the legacy of Netanyahu’s orange friend. Netanyahu also took over the Trumpian rudeness and showed a video in which Gantz sounds as if he’s stuttering and is wordless. Like Trump, who mocked a journalist at a rally suffering from a degenerative nervous disorder, Netanyahu mocked Gantz’s “stuttering”. The Israel Stuttering Association (and many others) protested violently. The two-bit impersonator got scared and apologized. If you really want to be Trump, you have to go all the way. He never apologizes for anything.

Netanyahu may need an election campaign to give up his last touch of elegance. To borrow from Annie Oakley, he will try to prove that everything Trump can do, he can do less. The speech in the Jerusalem Congress Center was full of half-truths and lies, unbridled self-glorification and gross slander against his opponent. And let’s not forget the weak process balloons (“Applying Israeli sovereignty to every settlement”, “historic peace agreements with more Arab countries”, “stopping Iran once and for all”).

Gadi Yevarkan, the Kahol Lavan deserter and representative of the Ethiopian immigrants, was the only politician called up to be a little in the spotlight. In return for 20th place on the party table and the shaky promise of being appointed minister, he came to Likud. No Likud lawmaker was invited to join the prime minister. Neither were mentioned.

When Netanyahu needed their primary support against Gideon Sa’ar, they were his human backdrop. He praised the ministers, prime ministers, mayors and department heads. Nobody fled his praise. But when he no longer needs them, he scorns them and thanks a cynical little opportunist who will later dash to another party like Baryshnikov.

What diaspora?

This week, Netanyahu appointed people from his party to the ministries that he had to give up on charges of corruption. Science Minister Ofir Akunis will now also be Minister of Labor and Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi will also be Minister of Agriculture. Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely is now Minister of Diaspora Affairs. Netanyahu honored her with an emotional tweet: “I am proud to appoint Tzipi Hotovely … the first religious Zionist minister in the country’s history.”

In fact, the only diaspora hotovely is asked not to concentrate on overseas but on the other side of the Green Line. In the last elections, Netanyahu had brought them to the pre-military academies, yeshivas, and religious girls’ schools in the settlements, all fertile ground for the right-wing parties. Now she’s doing it as a minister.

In his congratulations to Hotovely, Netanyahu also appealed to the religious Zionist community. Likud spokesman Jonatan Urich was much duller. A few minutes after Hanegbi left the prime minister’s appointment, a press release announced that Hanegbi was appointed to solve farmers’ problems and return them to Likud.

Hanegbi was stunned. Nobody bothered to coordinate the statement with him. He is one of the last Likudniks to keep a little respect. “What a stupid statement,” he said to Channel 13 Udi Segal.

Well, we live in stupid times. In another office, with another prime minister, Urich would have been fired or reprimanded. But if the speaker gets his strength and inspiration from Yair Netanyahu, no one will dare to touch him.

