Assembling a circuit board

Some market observers uneasily remember the dotcom bubble that burst in 2000 when the frenzy for stocks in recent months, and especially the even higher heights for tech names.

However, according to a recent analysis by Goldman Sachs that maintains an overweight rating for the sector, this is an erroneous comparison. This means that investors should continue to buy assets related to the Buzzy-Tech group.

According to FactSet data, information technology stocks have risen by 47.8% in the past 12 months. But that “still fades compared to the tech bubble”. The sector has returned 149% over the past five years. Between 1995 and 1999 the sector achieved a return of almost 700%. The tech group’s forward price-earnings ratio is trading at a 22% premium over the S&P 500, analysts say on a relative basis, below the long-term average of 31%.

Goldman also claims that a major differentiator between this technology ramp-up and the five-year period from the late 1990s to the early 2000s is the underperformance that information technology names suffered in the five-year period after the financial crisis.

Goldman also exposes a popular notion: the recent tech rally has focused on a few companies. The five largest information technology stocks account for 12% of the trailing 3-month return, a rate lower than in previous extra periods, including not only 2001, but 2012, 1996 and 1991.

For these reasons, Goldman advises its customers to increase their tech holdings, which may violate conventional wisdom given the seemingly relentless rally in this sector. Goldman recommends that “either be exposed to a further cyclical recovery (tech hardware and semiconductor stocks) or a modest economic growth environment (software and services).” According to analysts, Info Tech also offers better fundamentals for equity investors (see attached table):

Anticipated sales growth, 2020 Anticipated EPS growth, 2020 Margin Info Tech Sector 9% 10% 22% S & P 500 6% 7% 11% Source: Goldman Sachs analysis

The Goldman team prefers companies in the software and services subcategory and offers 16 names in this category, which they say offer “high and stable sales growth, high (return on equity) and trading at reasonable valuations”. Check out the attached list:

Stock market ticker Expected growth 2020 Adobe Inc.

ADBE, + 1.29%

6% Dropbox, Inc.

DBX, -0.43%

5% Mastercard, Inc.

MA + 1.52%

7% Genpact Limited

G + 0.57%

5% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (a global information technology consultancy)

BAH, + 0.56%

4% Visa Inc.

V, + 1.39%

6% Paychex, Inc.

PAYX, + 0.69%

4% Microsoft Corp.

MSFT, + 0.89%

10% Intuit Inc.

INTU, + 2.17%

9% monolithic energy systems. Inc.

MPWR, -0.13%

6% QUALCOMM, Inc.

QCOM, -0.48%

11% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

AMD + 1.43%

26% Teradyne, Inc.

TER, -3.33%

13% Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

MXIM, -1.15%

9% Lam Research Corp.

LRCX, -0.67%

25% KLA Corp.

KLAC, -1.37%

12% Source: Goldman Sachs analysis

