It’s been a brutal month for baseball. The Houston Astros scandal shook the league and triggered unprecedented punishment. Three managers have lost their jobs. But this week baseball fans can take a break from the scandal and focus on something more positive: the Hall of Fame.

Major League Baseball announced its 2020 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday: New York Yankee legend Derek Jeter and former National League MVP Larry Walker. Newly initiated players could secure their Hall of Fame status. Whether in the memory industry, at lecture fees or in public appearances – the Hall of Fame can be a lucrative experience for many players.

“It’s like being in the mafia when you’re done,” Brandon Steiner told MarketWatch. “There is definitely a cult that follows the Hall of Fame.”

Steiner, the founder of Steiner Sports Memorabilia, who now runs the CollectibleXchange marketplace, says you can earn more money by going to the baseball hall of fame.

Baseball’s Hall of Fame seems to have a special aura. As the oldest American sports league, MLB has a long tradition and is therefore one of the most deeply rooted memory industries. Popular baseball memorabilia have been sold for millions in the past, such as the Babe Ruth 1920’s jersey for $ 4.4 million and the famous Honus Wagner baseball card in 1909 for $ 2.8 million.

According to Steiner, being accepted into the Hall of Fame means “that you are now a must for every collector”. Everyone wants a piece of the Hall of Fame.

But memorabilia are just one of the advantages. The real advantage comes from the appearance.

Once inducted into the Hall of Fame, Steiner says players are invited to a series of annual banquets, golf tournaments, performances and autograph shows. This can give former players a stable income years after they retire from active careers.

It is difficult to find exact amounts that players have to pay for public events. However, a story from the Wall Street Journal showed how a player tripled their public speaking fee after entering the hall.

The benefits of the Hall of Fame are lucrative, but not the same for every player. For example, Walker earns more money in this year’s class when he’s in the hall than Jeter.

Walker could benefit from his new potential Hall of Fame status, as he is less well known than someone like Jeter after spending much of his career in smaller markets like Colorado and St. Louis. Also, Jeter probably doesn’t want to do many appearances and fans have been collecting memorabilia related to Jeter for years.

“There is an A-Level Hall of Famers and a B-Level Hall of Famers,” Steiner told MarketWatch. “It is different when someone is introduced to the public.”

