SUFFOLK, Va. – Things are busy at CE Tactical – background check after background check.

“We are probably pushing 3 to 4 times as many weapons as what we normally do,” said Andrew Crossfield.

Business is going well, but sales manager Crossfield had to take some free time Monday morning to stand with fellow gun supporters in Richmond.

“Many people who show that they care and show support. It felt really good, “said Crossfield.

But he had to leave early to go back to his customers who were looking for weapons.

“I’m glad I pumped all these weapons out, but I don’t like the reason why it happens.”

Crossfield believes that the proposed arms safety laws go through the Virginia legislature, the reason why sales have increased.

“Power in numbers is actually what it is. That is what America is based on – pretty much saying that from now on we can buy what we want and that we can get what we want, “he said.

In December alone, Crossfield News 3 says the store has submitted nearly 200 background checks.

“Average for June, you look at 75-80. The numbers definitely double, “he adds.

According to the Virginia State Police, more than 73,849 background checks were processed for the sale of weapons in December.

“The month of December was actually the second largest number of arms sales since the year 2012,” he says.

Although sales continue to rise, “you are on track for around 200 forms at the end of the month,” says Crossfield.

He says that if the proposed laws pass, “once they have adopted all of this, the numbers will fall dramatically, just because of what you can actually legally buy.”

