It's cold and wet now - but the future is hot for Israel - Israel News

Avner Furshpan is a busy man these days. After a series of heavy rains and floods in Israel and with the increasing global climate change, the head of the climatology department of the Israeli Weather Service was overwhelmed with phone calls to get information and to request reports.

Do Israeli officials wake up late in the game to the problem of climate change? “Maybe, but at least they woke up,” Furshpan said in an interview with TheMarker last week. “If you haven’t done anything yet, it doesn’t mean you missed it.”

A short version of the interview follows.

Let’s start with the scariest scenario for Israel. What’s the worst thing that could happen?

“I believe that the central point in climate change is the rise in temperature. This could melt the continental glaciers enough not to raise the sea level by 10 centimeters, but by half a meter. That is enough to flood cities. Think Tel Aviv. ”

Only glaciers? What about droughts? Heat that would make life difficult?

“That too. Today, the average temperature in Jerusalem from July to August is 30 degrees Celsius. That could reach 31 or even 32 degrees between 2035 and 2050. If we do nothing and do nothing, we could reach 35 degrees by 2100 … Israel warms up is undoubtedly already more than average and the expectation is that it will continue to heat up significantly. ”

What about the resort of Eilat?

“Eilat will reach temperatures never seen before in the country. It will be like Abu Dhabi or another hot spot in the Persian Gulf. The average there is 43-44 degrees, compared to 40 degrees in Eilat in summer.

“When the world warms up, it affects not only the average, but also the extremes. In France, for example, a record of 44.1 degrees was reached in summer 2003, which was again 46 degrees last June. I was in London last year when the UK heat record was broken – from 38.5 degrees to 38.7 degrees. ”

What is worse? The higher average or the higher extreme?

“The extreme causes great disasters. On the other hand, the average kills silently. ”

Head of the Climatology Department of the Israeli Weather Service, Avner Furshpan.Eyal Toueg

Importance?

“Rising temperatures affect not only the melting of the glaciers, but also the atmospheric circulation. There is a decrease in precipitation in some places and an increase in others. For example, there is an upward trend in Northern Europe, but we have seen a decrease in rainfall over the past 30 years, especially in the past 20 years. ”

In fact, it has rained a lot in Israel in the past two years.

“When we talk about climate change, we’re looking at the longest possible timeframe. Incidentally, we had a long dry spell in Israel from 1931-60. So you can’t prove that the decrease in rainfall over the past 20 to 30 years is only due to climate change But there is no question that we are experiencing warming, and this warming affects the atmospheric circulation. ”

Won’t it rain?

“It will always rain, but there will be a little less. This does not mean that Jerusalem will become a desert, but it does mean that the rainfall could fall from an average of 537 millimeters per year to a range of 450 to 480 millimeters per year. That could definitely happen. ”

A woman crosses a flooded street, Nahariya, Israel, January 8, 2020Rami Shllush

Furshpan warns against becoming indifferent to the crisis just because there are periods of heavy rain. “There will be rain, but that doesn’t mean the drought won’t come,” he says. “It will come. This year it may be rainy, maybe next year, maybe even in a rainy decade, but eventually we will see a decline.”

And what about temperatures?

“Exactly. When a certain year seems cooler – for example, 2019 was cold compared to 2018 – the warming comes. Even if you don’t agree on why, you should know that temperatures are gradually increasing, which is is important for preparation and coping. ”

We can do this?

“We can because it is still a small change. We can reduce our effects on climate change on the planet, for example, by preparing for a higher intensity of rain. It does not increase by 80% or 100%, but by 5% or 10 %. ”

Is that what happened to the floods in Tel Aviv and Nahariya?

“I don’t know if that’s because of it, but it is logical that there is a connection. The connection is in the sense that everything is due to” climate change “. The likelihood of such events is higher.”

It is already clear that this will be a good year for rain.

“Yes, in places we have already exceeded the annual average.”

Israelis protest against climate change, Tel Aviv, December 27, 2019Tomer Appelbaum

And what about farmers who always say they want rain, but only when they need it? Will this change due to climate change?

“In Israel, the rain falls in winter – December, January, February – less in the transition periods and none in summer. We have this. It has rained in the north for 22 to 24 days since the beginning of December, and that has not changed over the years. Our research has shown that the breaks between rains have increased somewhat, perhaps by half a day or an average day. It will grow. ‘

What should the government do?

“It has to be understood that the world is warming up. If you reduce emissions, you reduce the environmental impact. However, extensive development planning is also required – more roads, buildings and sealed areas affect the floods. For example, this is what I recommend to my friends in the Ministry of Interior’s Planning Department and the local government committee responsible for climate change assessment. ”

