It's been a tough week for Sharon

advertisement

Young and the Restless fans know that Billy stopped the therapy. This was one of the reasons why Victoria felt like she needed to speak to him last week. He has so many reasons to keep going, mostly because his mental health just isn’t there. He has so many things in his world that don’t make sense, and she’s not happy with him. But now that he doesn’t see his doctor anymore, he’s making some changes in his life. We almost feel that he thinks these changes are good and that they will make some big differences in the world. It’s going a little crazy right now and we know that this man needs help. But there is Amanda sitting right there, promoting all the mess and problems and many things that don’t work for her.

Chelsea and Nick only canceled it for themselves, but they don’t even waste a second of their precious time. She is ready to publish things and she will now. She has nothing to lose, and she’s not even worried that the woman who could one day be her mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decisions – and she questions everything she’s up to and wants to do now. She has none of that and we understand that. Nikki rightly wonders what she’s up to. She came back here with a plan, and we all know she did. Chelsea has not had a good reputation with this family lately and we think it’s only natural that they question almost everything they live for. We understand it.

advertisement

What happens to young and restless people?

Our #WCW is the incredible @sharonlcase! Let them applaud for their amazing accomplishments this week. 👏 #YR pic.twitter.com/Bu0GcfzKg1

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 15, 2020

We know we’ve already shared this, but we think this is a good reminder to see your doctor. Check yourself. Query something you don’t feel comfortable with. This is your reminder that you can survive and be stronger than this.

What’s next for young and restless?

Sharon gets the support she needs on #YR this week. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bt2iK5D1Rm

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 12, 2020

It’s going to be a long week for those who aren’t sure how that will go, but we don’t think it will be a lot of joy when Adam and Chelsea make their romance a thing again. We don’t know if they’re looking for support or just striving to get clean, out there and there and in public about things just because lying is so much work when you live together, but we don’t know they should Expect a lot of people to feel good. Then there is Theo, who is still working so hard to sneak in and take Lola from Kyle. He’s just gone with Summer and we know he’ll take advantage of it all if he can. It’s all a bit much for us, but we’re starting to see that there are things that will work and there are things that won’t work.

Then there’s the whole situation with Phyllis. She doesn’t get what to expect and what to hope for, and that’s a situation we can’t cope with. She’s not someone who will get a lot out of her life if she doesn’t want to understand that she can’t just take whatever she wants. But she’s working on that. She is concerned about opportunity and she doesn’t change her mind about him, despite some major setbacks that she’ll be going through soon. It’s a bit much for her, but we can see how she works on it.

Look forward to more Young and the Restless and find out daily about the latest spoilers, news and updates for Young and the Restless at TVOvermind.

advertisement