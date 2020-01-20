It's been a tough week for Sally

advertisement

Brave and beautiful fans know an interesting week when they see one. On the one hand there is Thomas. He is upset with Hope because he has fallen in love with Zoe and she no longer uses him to help Liam and Steffy. Liam was caught in a moment by Steffy orchestrated by Thomas so Hope could see the whole thing, and everything happened just a second after he asked her to marry him with all custody provisions for Douglas. She trusted her mother, who is not happy about it. Her mother found out, thanks to Thomas, that her own husband regularly messed with Shauna for a while when they were on the rocks, and she’s not happy about that. Flo is back in town and her mother encourages her to get what she wants from Wyatt.

No one liked the family reunion, and Brooke declared World War I to her mother-in-law after she asked that she banish her friends Shauna and Flo from her whole life, and that wasn’t going in her direction. Eric is in the middle of his wife and son and things don’t take a very nice turn for anyone. Steffy is also confused about everything she is doing and she also has a man who questions her. She is worried about some of the designs Sally is working on, but also about her fiance and her future, and about beating Thomas. You could say that she’s a little distracted at the moment, and we’re getting it to a level that isn’t even that difficult to get. It doesn’t look good for anyone going this week.

What happens to brave and beautiful?

The. Just. Happened. 😱 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ezaFzj6HTZ

– Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 9, 2020

What’s next on Bold and the Beautiful?

Brooke is out for revenge. 👊 Don’t miss a minute of #BoldandBeautiful this week! pic.twitter.com/vKO5M41ZGZ

– Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 12, 2020

This will be a difficult week for Sally and Wyatt. We are so disappointed with him that we cannot even begin to express our feelings, but we have to respond to them. He has decided that he will not marry Sally. He decided he wanted to be with Flo, and we can’t find him out. He is a good guy and she is not a good person. She is the greatest liar and hypocrite, and she hurt his family so much. How does he expect to marry a woman who has done these terrible things to his family and to his brother and the baby they had, and then to expect that they will all forget it and forgive and trust her again? Hope and Liam and Steffy will never feel good about Flo after what they have done to everyone last year, and why does Wyatt think there is any remote chance that he can change their minds? She is a kidnapper and a blackmailer.

However, it turns out that Sally won’t make it easy for him. We don’t know if she generally refuses to allow this, or if there is more to it than it looks, but we do know that she will not make it easy for him to end things and we agree.

