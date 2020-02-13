A large pile of cough mixture bottles was found in Chorlton Water Park, which asked locals questions about how they got there.

On Wednesday (February 12), cough mixture bottles were found on the park floor, surrounded by boxes and packaging near the Kenworthy Woods entrance.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said a resident who wants to remain anonymous, the Manchester Evening News.

“There were hundreds of bottles in boxes, bags, and scattered around that stain.

“All the bottles were empty, but if they hadn’t been for them and children had come across them, for example, it could have been a very dangerous situation.”

The resident, who regularly uses the 19-hectare park to walk around with dogs, said it was “annoying” to see the unloaded bottles.

“Obviously there are better ways to dispose of such things,” added the resident.

Hundreds of the bottles were believed to be scattered across the floor of Chorlton Water Park

“Sharston Tip is literally five minutes from where they were dumped.”

The Manchester City Council confirmed that they are dealing with the situation in the park, which is of biological importance.

“Our waste management company Biffa was made aware of an apparent tip in Chorlton Water Park,” said a spokesman for the council.

The bottles of the cough mixture were thought to be empty, but “could have been a very dangerous situation” if they were not

“They will collect the deposited material and look for evidence that can trace it back to its origin.

“We also contacted our Parks team to find out how the bottles got there.

“If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Council’s website.”

You can report information about tipping flies at www.manchester.gov.uk/flytipping.