advertisement

Chase Rice has never been this dramatic. But to say that he went through a total transformation of life just over a year ago would not be an exaggeration.

It’s the truth.

And it is this truth that the North Carolina resident is ready to tell on The Album Part I, a collection of seven life-determining songs that, according to Rice, is the album that essentially begins his career.

advertisement

“I think I’ve had enough time to think about what I want to say and how I want to say it,” Rice told American Songwriter in the days preceding the surprise. “And believe me, now I know. I don’t think I’ve ever released anything that can be compared to The Album Part I. “

Indeed, a year and a half ago, Rice admits he had a moment of enlightenment, a moment when he realized what he had to do to have lasting power in the often murderous genre of country music.

“I was partying before,” he admits during a recent tour stop in Europe. “I just lived that rock star life. I lost why I went into this at all. So I leaned back and worked on my personal life and my family and my music and I finally realized that I only had one chance. I don’t want to screw this up. “

He takes a deep breath.

“The last year and a half is the first time in my life that I really put the music first.”

Granted, you can hear that heart and that determination in every fair to good song on The Album Part I.

“I finally realized that I can work as hard as I can and write the best songs I can and the best I can sing and become the best producer I can and really study this and try to be amazing … and that’s all I can really control, “he notes. “After that I can’t do much more. I can only concentrate on the music.”

And the music is good.

Damn good.

In addition to his current single ‘Lonely If You Are’, the collection of seven songs is just as real as Rice has received in his creative career. “American Nights” serves as a rather poetic ode to the beauty of diversity and pushed Rice “harder than I was ever pushed for.” “Forever to Go” is the perfect representation of the often messy reality of every love story and “will surprise many people who come from me” and “will take this whole thing to a whole different level.” “And” Messy “is an emotional journey to” a relationship that can sometimes be a disaster “and serves as a new view of life away from the filters for social media.

And yes, each song tells something more about the story of Rice.

“There was a time when I was worried about the fact that songs were too personal,” admits Rice, who will be performing a much-discussed episode of The Bachelor this Monday (January 27). “I just didn’t know if they would go home with my fans. But I’m never going to make that mistake again. I’m going to be as personal as possible, because that’s what has been successful for me. I finally invented it.”

The album part I also tells the story of a woman who has stolen Rice’s heart.

“It was the best relationship I have ever been in,” Rice says about the woman he went out with for a year and a half and who inspired a good part of the songs on The Album Part I. “The worst thing is that they don’t do anything wrong and I didn’t do anything wrong. It was just timing. For the time being it didn’t work. Who knows? It can come back.”

He sighs.

“I just decided to dive in,” he continues. “It is still bad to think about it, but it is part of life and you continue. And the best part of what I will do for a living is that I usually do not have to pay for a therapist. I just write a song about it. “

And yes, there are more songs about her.

That is one of the reasons why Rice decided to call this The Album Part I.

“There is a song I want to bring to part II later this year that is just miserable,” he chuckles. “I have 2 or 3 albums ready to roll with songs that I feel are just as good as these seven. I am at a point where I am as real as it gets. It is exactly where I am in life and who I am right at the moment. “

advertisement