It's a wrap: Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter officially divorced The latest hip hop news, music and media

Wendy Williams is officially single.

According to page 6, the 55-year-old talk show host closed her divorce on Tuesday (January 21) Kevin Hunter Irreconcilable differences are given as justification.

In court documents obtained from the website, both Williams and Hunter agreed to forego maintenance, and Williams agreed to take out $ 1 million in life insurance for himself in the Hunter as Beneficiary is called. Although Williams has agreed to continue the policy, it has the right to reduce the amount annually. The talk show host also agreed to take Hunter health insurance under her current policy.

In addition, the former couple agreed to split the proceeds from their living in Livingston, NJ, of $ 1.7 million, when it is finally sold. Many fans believe that Hunter is the one who wins after receiving such a tough judgment after Williams previously paid him $ 250,000 to help him find new living conditions.

The agreement also provides for Kevin Hunter to receive an undisclosed flat rate from Williams and a severance payment from Wendy, Inc. He retains ownership of his businesses and cars, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce.

Although Wendy Williams had received some cash, she saw a certain favor after the agreement, which included the ex-couple’s shared bank account and all Hunter shares in Wendy Williams Productions Inc., the sole owner of Wendy, Inc.

Neither Wendy Williams nor Kevin Inter replied to the divorce news, but Wendy made one last call on Instagram to talk about her ex.

