It's a shame - Rio Ferdinand gets angry after the defeat of Manchester United

advertisement

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand labeled their defeat against Burnley as “a shame” and urged those responsible for the club to take action.

Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez struck to give the Clarets a first win over Old Trafford since 1962 when the injury hit Red Devils again delivered a flat performance.

Ferdinand is concerned about the direction of the club and insists that the club must take action to arrest their slump.

advertisement

“I cannot defend this. What has been invested?” He said in his role as an expert for BT Sport.

“These young children are now in schools all over the country, they are not going to wear Manchester United shirts.

“They won’t want to come here and support Manchester United based on what you see there. It just won’t happen, fans walk away after 84 minutes! Rio Ferdinand has been hit by those who run Manchester United (Mike Egerton / PA)

“It’s a shame. People at the top have to see and see this and make changes, make a plan that people can sit there and see where we’re going now. I don’t see it.”

Ferdinand, who had urged the club to appoint his former United teammate Solskjaer as permanent boss after his excellent period as a caretaker, believes that United’s problems go deeper than just the manager.

“Since that time (the permanent appointment of Solskjaer) it has been a very rocky road.

These young children are now in schools all over the country, they are not going to wear Manchester United shirts

“The problem is that it’s not one part of the club, it’s all that needs to be put together and it takes someone to come in with a vision.

“Whether that person is currently in the building or not, I don’t know. The recruitment of the past seven years, (Marcos) Rojo, Falcao, (Marouane) Fellaini, (Matteo) Darmian, (Memphis) Depay, were these players ever Man Utd players real?

“Who buys these players? Even now you look at the team, spending £ 600 million or so and probably the four most impressive players of this season are home-grown.

“That speaks volumes about recruitment and how messy it has been.” Ferdinand interviewed signings such as Memphis Depay (right) and Marcos Rojo (left) (Martin Rickett / PA)

United has gone through four managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement – when Ferdinand was still in the squadron – and the former English captain believes the club is in an alarming “downward spiral.”

“In the big picture of things, mistakes have been made so often and it will take time to resolve this,” Ferdinand added.

“But these fans don’t give it time, they sing songs and leave early, 84th minute, it’s unheard of in this stadium.

“People have to sit and watch, get a video tape and see these fans leave with the contempt for their faces. This is a shame. There is no other word for it.

“This is the team that I like to watch, which I like to play for. The difference, the downward spiral in this short time, it is only seven years, is remarkable.

This is the team that I like to watch and I like to play for. The difference, the downward spiral in this short time, it is only seven years, is remarkable

“The results that are being announced are not good enough. I played with Ole, he has injured a number of major players, but still, the money spent on this team would wait more in the wings. “

Former England striker Peter Crouch added: “This squadron must be the worst squadron in the last 30 years, it is nowhere near.

“You can blame the manager, but this team, you look at the options of the bank and they are miles away.

“It’s a sad situation. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world and it’s badly run, it’s mismanaged. I don’t know what a Manchester United player is anymore.”

advertisement