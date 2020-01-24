advertisement

Controversy continues to flood the SSE Airtricity League First Division before a ball has even been kicked, following the release of a revised match list based on a second team of 11 teams, including Shamrock Rovers B and Limerick FC.

The list of competitions – although clearly marked as a concept based on the fact that all clubs are licensed and therefore “subject to change”, contains the timetable for a season in which a new Shield competition would precede a 20-game league – campaign that is delayed kick off on March 27.

The original First Class competition list, released in January, had 10 teams compete in a 27-game season.

The revision was necessary after a decision to initially refuse Limerick’s permission to apply for a license was withdrawn following proceedings in the High Court.

But before that development, a Shamrock Rovers B team had already been accepted in their place, a movement that led to strong opposition, including threats of boycott and legal action, among other First Class clubs.

Although clubs have generally reacted with dismay and derision to the new list of competitions, Limerick believes that it is a daunting task to convince the authorities that they can meet all the necessary requirements before licenses are confirmed on February 6, Still a widespread belief is that the original list of matches could eventually remain standing.

Either way, the presence of a Rovers B team will continue to challenge the court’s controversy, with Cabinteely chairman Larry Bass who has previously set a record because he said his party is refusing to play the second team of the Hoops.

Drogheda United Chairman Conor Hoey said his club “had no credibility whatsoever” on the competition list. He told me too RTÉ that clubs, like the First Division Alliance, have written the new interim FAI CEO Gary Owens, calling for urgent talks about the Rovers B team inclusion.

“All of this uncertainty is immensely unfair to the players, supporters and volunteers of all these clubs who are preparing for a new and exciting season,” Hoey said.

Despite the turmoil, Cobh Ramblers Chairman Michael O’Donovan – who is opposed to following boycotts or taking legal action – said that, given the circumstances, as usual in his club, it is normal to prepare for the new season .

“Absolutely, our preseason is in full swing and nothing has changed in that regard,” he said. “I just think the whole idea that this is being played in a courtroom is the last thing we need. We have enough problems to deal with without going to court or something. We would rather not have a B team there, but it is not in our hands. At this stage I would take the B team instead of the sketch competitions. “

