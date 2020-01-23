advertisement

Not many people can say that they have become an acton figure, but Rob Damiani of Don Broco. Only one of many reasons why his 2019 has been a whirlwind of memories that will last a lifetime …

How were you 2019, Rob?

“Mental. We started the year with our largest headline tour ever in the UK, culminating in a show at Wembley Arena. It was everything we hoped for, and the only thing that suffers is that we couldn’t see the show ourselves! It all happened so quickly, but we had a great time. Traveling around the world and going to places like Asia with Mike Shinoda was great. We love Mike and going out with him is the best time. Our first headline tour in the United States was great too. It was scary to get started, but most dates were sold out or upgraded, so it became everything we wanted and more. Being on the road lasted the whole year. “

Did you miss home?

“Yes – we like to be on tour, but we were a bit burned out at the end. In general, I would say that we do not miss so much at home, because all four of us love traveling and embracing the opportunities we have – we really appreciate being allowed to do this. We try to take advantage of everything that is offered to us, but by the end of the last tour we were certainly ready to be a little at home. You end up missing your friends and family, and it’s nice to have a home where you really are at home, because life on the road is not glamorous. “

In 2019 you were also immortalized in plastic toy form for the single ACTION – that must it have been cool?

“It was insane! It was incredible to leave the original idea and then realize it. To make the models we had to have 360 ​​degree scans of our head, which was pretty cool. It is as if a child’s dream is turned into an action figure. The amount of stick we got from our fans about the fact that the numbers were not available to buy was overwhelming. We have looked at it, but it is so expensive to make them, especially in limited quantities. However, we have found a way to have them produced as a handmade merchandise item, so we should be able to offer them to fans in a limited edition soon. I want mine, so I can put it on my mantelpiece! “

Looking forward to this year, you are headliner of the Slam Dunk Festival in May. How are you feeling about that?

“We don’t feel the pressure too much because we haven’t been able to think about it. At the moment we’re just thinking about writing new music, but we’ll get our mess together and dust the cobwebs. We want the most put together an incredible set that we can, and we will have some surprises in store.The idea is to play some new music at Slam Dunk We are currently writing the next album, so we are delighted to debut new material at the festival. I am so excited about the things we have recently come up with. I imagine these songs will go off at Slam Dunk – I’m looking forward to it! “

Don Broco will headline the Slam Dunk festivals in Leeds and Hatfield this year, which take place on 23 and 24 May respectively. Buy your tickets here.

Posted on January 23, 2020, 11:31 AM

