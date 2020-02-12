Has anyone else seen an elf on the shelf that’s darn cute and cute or kind of mischievous given the number of posts the famous elf pranks after one another? Jessica Fisher from GeekTyrant is one of the many who reported the idea that this film was actually going to take place, and to be honest, it’s not a terrible idea. As for Christmas traditions, this tradition has evolved in recent years and has been pretty funny given the number of social media posts portraying an elf who is preparing for some kind of mischief. Some of the posts are, of course, only for adults, but there are still a lot of people who can keep things clean and show their elves how to do something pretty naughty, but not so out of the box. A CGI or hybrid CGI / live action movie could be a nice addition to the holidays, which could potentially offer something new to people that isn’t entirely tied to a formula that is predictable from start to finish. Of course that’s a hope, it’s not the likely reality that could happen. From a personal point of view, it’s almost like CGI is the best way to accompany this film if you just keep it from looking cheesy.

Christmas films can be divided into different categories, including cute and charming. Elf on the Shelf is a story invented by two sisters based on their own family tradition. However, it has been brought into many people’s homes and has roughly the same meaning, if only in different ways. It’s always nice to see someone thinking about a new idea that they can bring up and give to the audience, and that will easily take on a lot of ideas as long as they are something that is always fun. Given the attention Elf on the Shelf has received over the years, it’s easy to believe that this will be a film that gets a lot of attention when it comes to details and stories to make sure people get it want to see it every year around the holiday season. It sounds ambitious, but it could be that it replaces the same cartoons and animated features that have kept us entertained for so long. Or rather, instead of taking their place, it may become part of the pantheon of cute Christmas movies made for children who have been immortalized from one generation to the next.

At the moment, many directors seem to be vying for the chance to take on this project, but there is little else than the fact that it is going to happen that is about to be reported on. The idea is enough to spark a lot of interest, but it definitely seems that there aren’t enough solid stories to really go on. That could easily change in the next few months as spelling out the plot and premise is not the most difficult thing, but rather aligning each element of the story in a way that ensures their approval and the idea that the audience will respond positively , Many over many films were developed and released during the holidays just to be rejected for one reason or another because the idea might have turned out to be solid, but the overall implementation of this idea was just not good enough to get the public’s attention to draw audiences for so long. Thinking that Elf on the Shelf is the kind of story that could possibly enlighten people that it’s a touching and very popular tradition and that it’s worth making your own film will be challenging because there are still a lot of people who don’t quite believe that the story is worth so much. Reason’s Anthony Fisher has more to say about this.

Some may believe that this Christmas tradition is sweet and lovable, while others simply consider it creepy and somewhat disturbing because it creates a slightly annoying feeling because it deals with an elf who is essentially watching the kids in a house, to make sure they’re good enough to justify Santa’s gifts. It is uplifting and cute as a child’s story, of course, but from an adult’s perspective, which unfortunately depends fairly heavily on logic and rational thinking, the notion that something or someone is in your house and watching over you has been positive or paranoid since insanely negative that a lot of people in this world are talking could be fueled by something like that. But on the plus side, it could be a cute movie.