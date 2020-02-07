Coronation Street fans respond to the shock news that Weatherfield legend Ken Barlow is leaving the cobblestones.

Ken moves away from number one and away from the street to start a new life in the Still Waters Luxury Retirement Complex with his partner Claudia Colby.

Although fans are reassured that this is not the last time they will see him, the Weatherfield patriarch insists that the street will never be the same again.

Ken and Claudia move into a luxury building in a larger weatherfield with a cocktail bar, book club and fencing courses.

“Sure Ken isn’t going ?! If he is, I hope he hasn’t said goodbye! I’ve seen #corrie my whole life since Minnie Caldwell & Ena Sharples. It’s not the same without Ken,” said a fan on Twitter ,

Ken at the Still Waters retirement complex

“Okay, now I know I’m in an alternate universe,” said another.

“It’s like David Attenborough doesn’t do nature programs anymore !!!” exclaimed another.

Ken Barlow and Claudia Colby start a new life

Ken will join old friends Norris and Freda, who have already settled into Still Waters, but viewers will miss the patriarchal character on the cobblestones.

Former womanizer Ken has survived a stroke, pneumonia and falling stairs from his son Daniel.

Ken’s decision to leave Coronation Street was the 10,000th episode of the longest soap in the world.

Ken, played by William Roache, was in the very first episode in 1960 and William is officially the longest-serving actor in a TV soap opera.