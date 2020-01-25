advertisement

More than 500 people took part last night in a discussion of multi-million pound plans for more walking and cycling routes in Trafford.

Active Neighborhood plans for Urmston received a £ 11.3 million grant earlier this month from Andy Burnham’s Fund for the Walking and Cycling Challenge, Mayor of Greater Manchester.

advertisement

The event, which took place at The Venue, Urmston, was packed and some people were turned away at the door when Greater Manchester Commissioner for Pedestrians and Cyclists, Chris Boardman, and Trafford Councils Coun.

Chris Boardman wants to change the Greater Manchester region by improving his cycling and walking routes through the Bee Network initiative.

These Urmston proposals are part of broader city-region plans that will tie the area into what is hopefully the country’s largest urban walking and cycling route.

The One Trafford Partnership – a collaboration between the Trafford Council and its waste and service company Amey – had to bid for the mayor’s money last year.

A full meeting in Trafford

As part of the program, hiking and biking trails have now been proposed for Urmston, Flixton, Davyhulme East and Davyhulme West. The plans are aimed at encouraging people living nearby to use healthier and more sustainable transportation options. especially for shorter trips.

During the event, virtual reality headsets were available, with which the participants could take a closer look at some of the ideas.

Continue reading

Related articles

After the event, Chris Boardman said: “Enthusiastic about the enthusiasm in Urmston for their first active neighborhood counseling. The best thing is, it belongs to them from start to finish. Well done to everyone involved, it gives us tremendous motivation to get stuck here. “

The municipal councils also showed their support.

The residents have their say on the new cycling and hiking trail

Coun Michael Welton, member of the Greens for Altrincham, said: “Scenes in Urmston! Must be at least 400 years old when Urmston Active Neighborhood starts. Incredible. Inspiring. That’s what people in their communities want. Well done, Trafford Council. “

Coun Dan Jerrome, member of the Greens for Altrincham, said: “500 people were present and some were turned away.

Continue reading

Related articles

“The appetite to create safe roads for running and cycling is huge. People know that we have to get out of our cars and can now begin to see the possibilities. Very exciting.”

People can find out about the plans online and have their say: https://urmstonactiveneighbourhoodmap.commonplace.is/

advertisement