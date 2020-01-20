It was Brad Pitt who saw the speech backstage

advertisement

So supportive! Brad Pitt looked Jennifer AnistonThe 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards win behind the scenes – and the actress had the best reaction when she found out about it.

“Sweet”, the 50-year-old Morning Show star, flocked to Extra on Sunday, January 19th. “We all grew up together, we really did. It just feels like a really fun night to party and cheer each other on and keep going. You don’t really have much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and one put on a nice dress and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going. “

Born in Los Angeles, who received the award for excellence of an actress in a drama series for her role as Alex Levy on the Apple TV + Show, added: “It is an incredible honor to be recognized for this space , These are my colleagues and I’ve been doing this for a while and I know how special it is. It is not lost to me. ‘

The 56-year-old Pitt showed his support for the Friends Alum on Sunday. After receiving the award for excellence of a male actor in a supporting role in Hollywood, the actor watched Aniston’s acceptance speech backstage.

“Dreams come true, honey,” she enthused. “And all of you, your performances inspire me. I feel like we’ve grown up together for years. I know how many times I’ve been invited to this room in the past 20 years. It was so special how often I was invited. And being up here is really an honor. “

The former couple was later seen backstage congratulating each other with a smile and a short hand. (Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005.) Pitt continued to marry Angelina JolieHe and the vicious star share Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (13) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (11).

Last month, a source told us exclusively why the friendship between Aniston and Pitt works. “One reason why Brad and Jen now understand each other so well is that they agreed to bury the past rather than analyze what went wrong,” the insider said at the time. “Both of you are happy, not back.”

