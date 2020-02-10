The Academy Awards are no stranger to controversy and quirks.



Finally! Parasite made history yesterday when it was the first foreign language film to conquer the Oscars. A masterpiece that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences all of a sudden rested the spirit of # OscarsSoWhite claims that have somehow wiped out the excitement of the awards in recent years. The last major bastion of the white-dominated Oscars has been blown up. It is a far cry from 2015 and 2016, when what was symptomatic of systematic marginalization of minorities was that no non-soloists were nominated for two years.

The Academy Awards are no stranger to controversy and quirks. The show featured streakers (1974 when a certain Robert Opal walked across the stage in his birthday suit), dramatic rejections (by Marlon Brando in 1973), stars in creepy dresses (remember Lady Gaga’s flesh) dress or designer Marjan Pejoski’s egg-laying dress?), And weird plus (Sacha Baron Cohen brought Kim Jong-Il – he said that was his ashes in a glass – on the red carpet in 2012). In 2017, they even confused the envelopes and gave the wrong film – La La Land instead of Moonlight – the Best Picture Award, while in 2014 John Travolta “mispronounced” Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem and triggered a series of social events media memes.

There were a number of problems with the hosts. In fact, the last two Oscars were hostless after Kevin Hart resigned shortly before the ceremony. Hart resigned publicly when a number of his old homophobic tweets (from 2009-11) reappeared. In 2011, James Franco was visibly uninterested in the performance, while his co-host Anne Hathaway failed miserably with excessive excitement to overcompensate. Whoopi Goldberg’s explosions in 1999 and Chris Rock’s racist jokes in 2016 caused controversy. The Oscars – the world’s greatest celebration of cinematic talent – had been in the news for far too long for the wrong reasons. The success of the South Korean black comedy thriller Parasite (director Bong Joon Ho collected four trophies and shared Walt Disney’s 1954 record for most victories in a single night) made the Oscars inclusive again – and relevant. It was an epic award ceremony – something we would like to see as a franchise.