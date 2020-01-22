IT teams drown in awake storms

advertisement

Notifications let IT security professionals track potential threats. However, if there are 3,000 notifications a day and a significant part of the day is spent browsing, they become a problem in themselves.

This emerges from a new Dynatrace report that conventional monitoring tools were not designed for the dynamic environment we have today. With silos and no context, these tools often “bombard” IT teams with notifications, spending an average of 15 percent of their total time available to find out which of these notifications are worth investigating.

In the past year alone, the number of notifications has increased by 19 percent, and overall, this costs companies an average of $ 1.5 million in overhead costs per year.

Almost three-quarters of CIOs (70 percent) say they have trouble managing the increasing number of notifications, and 75 percent say most alerts are irrelevant. On average, only a quarter (26 percent) of the alerts that organizations receive every day need to take action.

As a result, companies are increasingly turning to AI help solutions.

“A few years ago, we discovered that the scale and complexity of enterprise cloud environments would be beyond the capabilities of today’s IT and cloud operations teams,” said Bernd Greifeneder, CTO and founder of Dynatrace.

“We have found that traditional monitoring tools and approaches do not fully understand the volume, speed, and variety of warnings generated today.”

