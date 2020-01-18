'It sweep right over': Tuvalu flooded with waves that were fired by Cyclone Tino

advertisement

Delivered / Aselu Lopati

Debris was swept away by the lagoon on the main island of Tuvalu, Funafuti.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in Tuvalu, with strong winds and huge waves that have been excited by Cyclone Tino who have caused great damage throughout the country.

Few of the country’s 14 islands continued to save damage, said Sumeo Silu, the country’s emergency response director. On the main island of Funafuti alone, two hundred people had been evacuated, he said, when reports of significant infrastructure damage arrived from the outer islands.

“It’s pretty destroyed,” Silu said.

On Funafuti on Friday, the normally calm and glittering lagoon was stirred in a wild muddy cauldron. In the storm, two gigantic ships were smuggled from their berths on the beach, said Semi Malaki, a local broadcaster.

“It was anchored in the large lagoon, it is now on the coast,” he said.

Delivered / Aselu Lopati

People drive their scooters through the rubble washed up by Cyclone Tino on the main island, Funafuti.

On Thursday and Friday, Cyclone Tino was about 500 km away from Funafuti, in the waters of North Fiji, but it still cast strong winds that blew the roofs of houses and uprooted many trees.

But the most damaging were the large waves that were whipped up by a cyclone that, in combination with a royal movement, hit the low-lying nation. In the open waters, waves were as high as eight meters, Silu said. In a country where the highest point is four meters, damage was inevitable.

“The waves are so huge that they skip the roads and there is a lot of debris around the island,” Silu said. “Of course there is also a lot of erosion around the islands.”

In narrower parts of Funafuti, the furious Pacific rushed straight into the lagoon on the other side, in some cases an already receding coastline has been eroded meters. The center of Funafuti, where there are government offices, the airport and two hotels, land reclaimed for the convention center that organized the Pacific Islands Forum in August, was flooded.

People along the coast and at each end of the Funafuti – the narrowest parts – were evacuated, Silu said, and hundreds of others were evacuated in outer islands that were also flooded. The Red Cross of Tuvalu said it helped more than 100 houses with supplies.

Delivered / Aselu Lopati

Debris on the one main road on the main atoll of Tuvalu, Funafuti.

Damage assessments were conducted and the government had activated its national disaster committee, Silu said, but there were already fears about the effect that Tino would have on the already fragile food supply.

“Many of our bananas, breadfruit, crops are uprooted,” he said. “Another is the salt penetration, the salt spray destroyed our vegetables and vegetation.”

Delivered / Semi Malaki

A ship that was moored in the Funafuti lagoon was taken off the beach by Cyclone Tino.

Malaki said that on Saturday the weather was finally arranged and the people from Funafuti were cleaning up. The swarms of mopeds again buzzed the atoll up and down, and families raked and wiped away debris from roads and around their homes.

In a country that has seen little rain since November, Malaki found people having fun.

“When you walked around, you saw young children playing in the rain, the runway was full of young children playing football and rugby in the rain.”

