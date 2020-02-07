Regarding Christian Bone from We Got This Covered, it has to be said that the website seems to love playing its own horn when it is alleged that certain rumors have turned out to be true, but when it comes to Poe Dameron’s being If you get your own film, things are a bit blurry and may require a little step back in the coming days. There is definitely enough interest and material provided in Rise of Skywalker to believe that a story about Poe could have a lot of twists and turns that might prove interesting, but whether it’s one or not Theatrical release or a film that doesn’t go beyond Disney + is not yet certain. The idea of ​​pushing Rey’s and Finn’s stories a little further seems to be at stake at the moment, although both actors said they had finished Star Wars more than once. Now it seems like everyone is done with Star Wars “for a while” as the trend grows and ideas already take shape.

Finding out that Poe was a smuggler in his life before the resistance will be enough to explain how he became part of something that is less selfish, but hopefully his story would be one that is completely different from one another villain that so many people can name that at some point he was critical to the rebels’ success. Comparing Poe to Han Solo is easy in some ways, but overall it’s quite difficult, since Poe has a clear affinity for some droids while Han didn’t care about them at all. But their mischievous, devilish demeanor is pretty similar, and the fact that they’re both great pilots is a correlation that can’t be overlooked, since both Han and Poe have often shown how to get themselves out of tight spots in the Cockpit and even outside of it. In other words, they are survivors and the kind of people who at some point did not really think about something that was beyond their direct control, unless it was a dream of a life they had could benefit in the long run. Of course, much of it is a guess by Poe, since we don’t know much about him after three films. Of course, we could say the same thing about Han, since much of him had managed to stay below the surface while the smuggler and reluctant hero took command. In her own words, Katherine Cusumano from Bustle has a lot to say about the two former smugglers.

Of course, this gives rise to the idea why there is no Rose Tico show on the horizon or even a mention. Finn’s story could be interesting as it is probably a very fascinating and somewhat terrible story to learn what it took to turn a child into a stormtrooper and what to go through when wearing armor. But as for Rose, many people went from hating to see her storyline to complaining that she wasn’t shown enough in ROS. The same people said that her role in The Last Jedi made little or no sense. Fans are moody, do you remember? Probably not that Rose Tico is someone who grew up to make a difference in the galaxy, and by the time the First Order came, she was already determined to rise up and join the rebels. Zack Sharf from IndieWire has more to say about this. Would you like to know why your story may not be told the same way as Finn, Rey or Poe? This is because it is not necessarily that interesting and there is trauma she could go through and it is possible that she has seen her share. It’s probably not nearly as bad as if she was orphaned on Jakku and turned from one atrocity to another into a stormtrooper or even a smuggler who had a rather spotty career and dodgy past. In other words, Rose doesn’t sound exciting enough unless Disney has the plan that the authors will really mess up their backstory and create the kind of trauma that many rebels on average share. At this time, a story about Poe might be interesting as it would answer some questions about his life, though hopefully not all because some secrets should be kept.