Tom Cruise seems to have a death wish when it becomes clear that the stunts he does for the Mission: Impossible films are all from him or have been for a while. Hanging from the side of an airplane, jumping from one roof to another (which caused an ankle fracture even when working on wires) and some other death-defying stunts have been his job since he made several MI films. He might not have been allowed to do the stunts if he hadn’t been the one behind the films. Many producers don’t like to risk the life of their talent, so they employ stunt doubles that can perform the most dangerous and risky maneuvers that Cruise seems to consider a welcome challenge. Saying he’s committing suicide isn’t true, but thinking that he’s an adrenaline junkie could be a closer approach to the truth. Regarding the improvement of MI films, this time I have to disagree with Ryan Beltram of We Got This Covered. The movies have gotten more elaborate, the stunts have gone crazier, and the action has definitely been brought to a new and crazy level, but the storyline is about the same because there is always a threat to deal with, no matter what is at stake, and of course it is always to Ethan Hunt and his team to take care of it. If anything, the stunts and action sequences are the only things that keep the films afloat at this point, because if you remove them, the story is about the same every time.

Mission: Impossible is a film that has received high marks from many people over the years since Tom Cruise found a formula and continued to work with it in a way that pleased people. The action and the different stories told in each film are loved by many people, as there are new action sequences and more deadly opponents in every new plot, ready to take over or destroy the world, or at least one significant part of it. The only problem with this is that in every film, there is a threat that Ethan Hunt and his team will be involved and, despite all odds, beat the bad guys and stop the evil conspiracy that is about to be hatched or fix things up is their habit. It’s a perfect hero story because there are victims, there are dangers and there are exploits, but it is an idea that has been made many times and is still being done. Screenrant’s Alex Leadbetter has more to say about the films.

Ethan Hunt never loses. He has lost people who matter to him, that much is true, and the character definitely seems to have a death wish as the occasional disregard for his safety is evidence of this on most missions. But you have to wonder how much of it has been transferred to Cruise over the years and how certain it is that nothing will go wrong. The answer, of course, is that something could go wrong at any moment and he probably knows that. To think that Tom Cruise feels invincible would be a bad service for the man, knowing that he is not, and yet willing to do almost everything at one calculated risk to give the fans the best possible one To offer a show that he can give. Lia Beck from Bustle has more to say about this. Some people would call the absolute commitment to his craft and they would be right, since it is something that many people in the film industry will not do, since stuntmen are still widespread and used more often when it comes to a dangerous scene that needs to be filmed. After all, the men and women who do the stunt work are trained, they know how to hit, and they know how to make the shot look good while risking their bodies and sometimes, unfortunately, their lives. But Cruise is not happy with this because he wants to do his own stunts. More power for the man because he wants to prove that he can and he wants it to look as authentic as possible. But since he doesn’t get younger, although he looks pretty good for his age, it will certainly take a lot longer for his body to heal should something unpleasant happen.

The mere fact that the director of the next two MI films said that the helicopter scene looks tame next to what’s coming is enough to deserve a shake of the head and a very real thought about when Tom Cruise will call it a Day and admit that he is getting older, not younger.