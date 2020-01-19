It is unconstitutional that states do not implement CAA, Sitharaman says

advertisement

“If state governments say they will not implement the Citizenship, it is unconstitutional,” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She spoke at an event organized by the Chennai Citizens’ Forum and the New India Forum on Sunday and said: “They (political parties) can make a political statement; if they adopt a resolution (against the CAA) in the Assembly, they can they do that. But if it is adopted in Parliament, they have to implement it. If they say they won’t do it, it’s against the constitution. “

According to her, over the past six years 2,838 people from Pakistan, 914 from Afghanistan and 172 from Bangladesh had received Indian citizenship, including Muslims. Referring to the data from the Ministry of the Interior, she said that 566 Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have received citizenship since 2014.

“For those who claim that a section or a community does not receive citizenship, can view this data (sic). From 2016 to 2018, 1,595 Pakistani migrants and 391 from Afghanistan were granted citizenship under the government of (Narendra) Modi. There is no truth in the claim that one section of citizenship will be denied. We need to understand that CAA is meant to give people citizenship and not to take it away from them, “Mrs. Sitharaman said.

Regarding the Sri Lankan Tamils ​​living in camps, she said: “Almost four Lakh Sri Lankan Tamils ​​became citizens from 1964 to 2008. There are many who want to politicize this issue. But instead of doing that, they can ask us questions and we will certainly answer them. ”

