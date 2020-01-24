It is time for a new strategy approach in 2020

advertisement

OPINION: I have just spent the past two weeks sailing a 40-year-old Farr yacht around Nelson’s beautiful Tasman Bay, potting in and out of Abel Tasman National Park.

Having been a card-bearing petrolhead for most of my life, it was an unlikely transition for me when I learned how to use a 15-knot Northeast rig to push a four-ton hull through the brine.

Aside from learning new skills, it was also a time to keep my reading up-to-date and view a bucketload of podcasts that I downloaded in the last few months of 2019.

One of these podcasts was the RNZ interview with Courtney Johnston, the new (and youngest) CEO of Te Papa. Interviewer Kathryn Ryan highlighted Johnston and pointed to the revolving door of chief executives in recent years and the impact on staff morale and confidence.

When asked how she intended to respond, Johnston paused, thought, and then simply responded “with love.”

It was a simple explanation, but a sincere one. It was also one that would have been completely unthinkable with earlier Te Papa leaders or general directors in a broader sense.

Johnston’s fragile honest response seems to summarize the different business environment in which we now operate, just like after two years of a labor-led coalition government and 11 years of a bull market.

There is a noticeable change in the game. A mental scent with notes of social license and human health in addition to commercial success.

It is a million miles away from the market-lost-all bravado of previous governments and the fading generation of emotionless drivers and wine cellar enabled chief executives.

Former trade unionist, now director doyen Rob Campbell, put his finger on it when he received a CNZM gong in New Years honors a few weeks ago. In accepting the honor, he had a tendency towards business people who refused to give up privilege, and that privilege left decisions in the way of quality decisions.

Campbell noted that there is a tendency to produce power structures where a few people have a lot of power and many people have very little power.

In these situations, a lot of power gives privileges and money to a few, and those things are not necessarily distributed in the most efficient way to grow the business or welfare of the social system in which it exists.

And it is this concept of well-being that colors the way the government finances projects and allocates resources in the future.

In last May’s budget, this was codified by focusing on five long-term priorities – taking mental health seriously, improving children’s well-being, supporting the aspirations of Maori and Pasifika, building a productive nation and transforming the economy while preserving the environment.

But it was even more clearly crystallized by Prime Minister Jacinda Arden at the World Economic Forum. In simple terms, she said that if a minister wants to spend money in her government, they have to prove that they will improve intergenerational well-being.

This approach will only get stronger in the 2020s. This can manifest itself in a variety of ways, from the allocation of research funding by Callaghan Innovation to the allocation of grants for the International Growth Fund by New Zealand trade and industry, to the assessment criteria used by the Provincial Growth Fund.

Last year Deloitte wrote a piece to investigate what a welfare focus could mean for companies in New Zealand. It suggested that it would probably lead to a redistribution of the four types of capital – natural, social, human and financial – with the first three increasing at the expense of the fourth.

The Deloitte paper suggested that this capital redistribution could be great news for social enterprise companies, while natural capital protection measures could put pressure on parts of the agricultural sector. Anyway, something has changed.

At present, all the country’s leading teams will return to work, gain a strong fourth quarter before the end of the tax year and continue their strategic planning for FY21.

Given the contextual step towards well-being results for companies, it is clear to me that traditional strategic planning processes will not make it. To be effective, strategic planning must be more than just putting old business plans in new well-being folders.

In agriculture, it must be about sustainable use of resources in the long term, in financial services it must be about great customer results and in consumer companies it must embrace transparency about sourcing and fair labor practices throughout the value chain.

After two weeks of sailing the old Farr around Tasman Bay, I discovered that the secret of a successful voyage was to balance the desired destinations with the needs of fellow skippers and to have a healthy respect for the physical environment. I think the same is likely to apply to strategic planning that enters the 2020s.

Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director and consultant and a very amateur yacht. His Twitter handle is @modsta

