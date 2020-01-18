advertisement

“In the past month, thousands of protesters across the country have read the preamble to the constitution that the judiciary must hear. It is the job of the judiciary to protect the constitution, “said Judge K. Chandru, former judge in the Supreme Court of Madras, here Saturday.

“It was a Supreme Court ruling that decided the definition of secularism and said the state will not take sides,” he said, during the 9th annual Jesuit Alumni National Congress.

He said that the SC judgment on the Ayodhya dispute was given as if it were a small land dispute. “People who for years complained that matters of faith cannot be heard by the Supreme Court, celebrated the verdict,” he said.

Justice Chandru said recent incidents, including the decision to bring Delhi under the National Security Act, reminded him of the 1975 Emergency. “The then Attorney General wrote that freedom of expression and all other rights under the Constitution were suspended during the Emergency. Even leaders who now hold high positions of power in the cabinet were held for more than a year at that time,” he said.

“If someone asks for proof of their citizenship, ask them to read Article 5 of the Constitution,” he said.

Later in the day, Justice Chandru spoke about the challenges to the Constitution at an event organized by Vaanam, a forum based on Tiruchi.

Justice Chandru condemned the state government and the police for hitting heavily on residents who moved kolams outside houses to express their opposition to the Citizenship, and said people understood the laws of the country better than the legislators. The constitution was better understood by young protesters than those whose job it was to understand and enforce, he said.

