Advertisement

Three years ago, Yemi Alade and Sarkodie There seemed to be an argument, the former explaining in an interview that the rapper had failed to keep agreements to meet three different times.

Yemi said at the time that she was in pain as a person, but it looks like it’s all over and the two are good again.

While quoting Yemi’s tweet, Sarkodie wrote on Twitter that he had just discovered that “the queen” had not followed him. He wrote:

Advertisement

Ou just noticed that the queen didn’t follow me … SarkNation tells my sister to follow me back and I’m sorry 😊. No need for explanations, it’s 2020 link up – always proud of you

Yemi Alade, always graceful, immediately followed, and Sarkodie confirmed the allegiance and provided a photo of the notification.

Shouts SarkNation – Goto Love Yemi – pic.twitter.com/qrCmGYUxrw

– Sarkodie (@sarkodie) February 6, 2020

After that, they started joking and let us know that all bad vibrations were history.

Trips, baba, you use me to catch trips 😁 https://t.co/jEiOiwyOVk

– 🤜🏾 #WOMANOFSTEEL 🤛🏾 (@yemialadee) February 6, 2020

😉 https://t.co/oVFCdAA80c

– Sarkodie (@sarkodie) February 6, 2020

Advertisement