St Mirren’s new boy Jamie McGrath counteracted the trend in his home country by giving preference to club football over Gaelic football.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Buddies last week after leaving League of Ireland champions Dundalk.

McGrath comes from Athboy in County Meath, where Gaelic football is the most popular sport, and for the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round draw against East of Scotland League side Broxburn Athletic on Saturday, the former Republic of Ireland under-21 player described his way to Paisley .

He said, “I grew up in a small town called Athboy, County Meath, an hour to Dublin and an hour to Dundalk, where I last played, a kind of no man’s land.

“It would become a province that is more recognized for Gaelic football. I think the county has produced only one (football) international and that was Darragh Lenihan last season.

“It is probably not a province known for football players, but it was my first love since I was young. It was probably the family I was born in, my father was a crazy football fan, he played local football.

“He tells me he is the best player ever, but I don’t know. He coached my brother’s team, he is five years older than me and I joined him and played with all the boys.

“So from a young age I was immersed in the football world.

“We had two goals from the front yard. The whole school would play after school, so I grew up playing.

“My family is booked to come by on Saturday morning, my mom and dad and my girlfriend too. They will be back on Monday and my father will be back on Wednesday morning for the Rangers competition.

“He’ll probably be twice a week. He has had a major impact on my career.

“Athboy is almost nowhere, so he had to take me to training for an hour, my mother had to drive me to training three, four times a week when I was young. It is nice to pay them back and play for the public that I will hopefully play for this.

“I feel ready for Saturday, but it’s up to the manager.”

