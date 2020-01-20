advertisement

Rou focuses on the positive things that must be done from 2019 – and how it inspires the next incarnation of Enter Shikari …

How would you summarize your 2019, Rou?

“It has just flown by. We have traveled a lot, many festivals – the usual course of events. It is mainly crazy, because we have written all the time. Even at quieter moments it was all about knuckling.”

You released your second book last year, Dear Future Historians. How’s the writing? experiencing change from the first?

“It was great, because now I have this archive, not just of the lyrics, but the meaning behind them. It’s a relief that it’s all out of my mind and there for everyone who wants to know more about the lyrics. There is a kind of cool mysticism about wanting to be misunderstood, but in this current political climate, I think being understood is something to strive for. “

Last year you performed five memorable times during the Reading & Leeds weekend. What were you think?!

“Because it was our first time in Reading & Leeds for five years, we were of:” We have to make it up, we have to play five times. “There was a hole in the shape of Reading & Leeds in my heart for half a decade, so we thought we were going in. Of course I thought at the end:” What the fuck? Why did we pull ourselves through it? “It was certainly the craziest weekend of the year.”

You played according to the Warming Stripes climate change table. How important was it to spread that message in such a prominent way?

“That type of conversation topic must be everywhere and at all points. We must not be able to get rid of it – only then can you penetrate the entire society. It is more about bringing it into the mainstream, for people who would not think of these things, than using the pressure on those in power. “

Do you think that in the last 12 months global awareness has shifted to actually trying to find the planet?

“Certainly in consciousness. Apathy in youth is declining, and that is very exciting. But whether that translates into real change, I think we will see next year when we will have the next climate summit. However, it looks doubtful because many of the leaders of the largest countries are not interested. It is now certainly much more consistent in the national conversation, which is incredible. Politicians cannot avoid it, so we know where everyone’s loyalty is. “

You attended a number of Extinction Rebellions protests last fall. How was that?

“It was a great experience to feel the same frustration and anger, but also positivity and hope. It was really exciting to see that energy, atmosphere and zest for life all over the world. And it was fuel for us to come back to the studio, for us to keep fighting. “

What did it cause you?

“In a broad sense, positivity. It’s easy to leave and make a doom metal album, there’s so much gloom everywhere – you just have to open Twitter or watch the news. If you were to live in that world, you wouldn’t want to get out of bed, so you have to find balance. To see all that positivity, the annoyance of not knowing what to do and being trapped in the hell of the news feed resolves. “

Common Dreads celebrated its 10th anniversary last year with a chic vinyl reissue. What do you think of the record now?

“I love that record. It was kind of our “Fuck off” record. Everyone was talking about the difficult second album and we came up with something that was so assertive in lyrics – plus, musically speaking, it was the first time we had a good studio experience. [Debut of 2007] Take To The Skies were songs that had been played live for years, so this was like: “Yes, we are a band.” It was not just about a live spectacle, it was a proof write and also record interesting music. “

So, 2020 then … We think it’s all about a new one Enter Shikari album?

“Absolutely. I wrote from early summer and all sorts of things came out. I wasn’t really sure where to take things, but a real plan is starting to emerge. There are tracks on it that are not out of place on Take To The Skies of Common Dreads There are some heavy things, some euphoric things … the synths and guitars are more brutal on this record We are trying to make the final Shikari record, the one that a fan would pass on to their partner, such as : “You don’t know Shikari? This is where you start.”

