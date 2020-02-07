It is also twice as beautiful as both Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her daughter Meraiah celebrate their birthdays today.

Omotola shared photos of herself and her daughter on Instagram and wished them both a happy birthday. She wrote:

Happy birthday to us!

I waited until midnight where you are @miiimiii_e to write this post!

My twinnie, my love, my baby (not a teenager anymore … arghhhh) I love you! ❤️💕😘 You are a ball of light. Never angry, always happy! Always thoughtful! Our supermodel, our fashionista, our diplomatic mimi. My beast, you decided to come into this world on my birthday and I am really grateful that the joy has brought me further. I love you.

On this day I wish you even more wisdom, peace, health and definitely God’s favor. We’ll call you Miss Beauty and Brains … allow me to share this title with you. 😜

Happy birthday to us !!!!! Yahhhhhh

🥂💃🏼🥂❤️🥂🎊🥂🍾🥂🎊🥂