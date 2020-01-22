It is a tragic revelation from Last Mother's Day

advertisement

Days of Our Lives fans are still watching what happened on the last Mother’s Day. Things weren’t always what they seemed when we watched the leaps in time in recent months. So we could see far more than we thought possible at that time. For example, most of us had no idea that Adrienne and Sarah would happen things that would change their lives on the same day, and we didn’t know that there would be so much drama in the time we missed. But it did happen, and we saw more of it yesterday than things developed in such a dramatic way. On the other hand, Maggie also saw a few things in her life. We saw someone from her past visit her and it was clear that this visit was more than a little disturbing.

Xander, on the other hand, was still working very closely with Victor, and we had to see him make an amazing admission, and we don’t think Victor would hear this from the man who had his right hand and his evil villain’s counterpart, all of these times. He’s done nothing but chaos in so many things, and telling Victor what was going on was a complete mistake if we had to guess. He’s not a man who does something without a terrible plan that he or those he wants to see benefit from, and hearing all of this is something he didn’t need to know. But Xander doesn’t have a lot of friends, so we sort of manage it. He had to get it out.

What happens on the days of our life?

13,753 episodes, and the residents of Salem will experience much more. See what incredible things are going to happen next on #PeacockTV. #DaysOfOurLives pic.twitter.com/jVhHJCfOIt

– Peacock (@peacockTV) January 17, 2020

We love this photo.

How does it go on in the days of our life?

How did Adrienne die? What happened to Kristen’s baby? All time jump questions are answered. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/UP3MIHEPYA

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) January 18, 2020

It is still the last mother’s day. Things are still not going well here. Things are still a mess, and it will stay that way as long as it takes us to find out everything we missed in the leaps of the year. Kristin is in labor with her own baby, and she will not be well because of complications and things that look terrifying. We asked ourselves what happened and how it all developed. Will will find that Adrienne and Sarah are in a terrible situation and will jump to the rescue. They had a car accident and they both pass it on for their dear life. However, Xander is also there. And he will do anything to help the very injured Sarah get her baby. He is the one who will give birth to this baby and we believe that nothing good is happening here.

We all know that this accident cost Adrienne’s life and that this is not a good situation. She’s gone and Kayla is the one who has to tell Justin that his wife is dead. It is a heartbreaking moment, but it could only be the first moment that we see their terrible connection over the very different but very real losses in their private lives. It is a terrible situation, but it is also the moment when we see Orpheus return, and this means that the dirty work is now diminishing.

