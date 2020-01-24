It is a big weekend for Waco podcasts | KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – This weekend will be a major problem for podcasting in Waco.

Bluezville & Friends organizes their first very first Comedy Show & Live Podcasting on Friday evening from 7:30 p. until 11.30 am They will host three comedians on their podcast and will also have a sit-down conversation with the audience.

If you’re a bit more “hardcore”, Necro Electric will give a live show for their 50th episode in Brotherwell Brewing on Saturday, January 25.

Rogue Media selects the winners of the Rogue Media Podcast Competition at Nexus Esports on Sunday. Ten lucky shows are selected to have their shows recorded, produced and represented for free by Rogue Media.

Source: Act Local Waco

