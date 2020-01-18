IT Carlow shakes off GMIT

advertisement

IT Carlow from DJ Carey had to fight at home last night to overcome the strong challenge of GMIT in this second round Fitzgibbon Cup draw.

The visitors came halfway forward Ronan Murphy opened the score just a few seconds, with a great point from the game.

It was the only time that GMIT led the way, while Carlow rattled the following four points from goalkeeper Enda Rowland from a long-distance trademark, Cathal Dunbar, and a number of freehand points by left fully ahead of Seamus Casey.

Cathal Dunbar of Wexford had the biggest scoring influence on the game, the midfielder knocked out a total of L-4 for the winners, his goal arrived after 28 minutes to present the home team 1-8 to 0-5.

The Naomh Eanna clubman quickly tackled a point from the game before GMIT struck for a goal from their left full-forward Enda Egan when IT Carlow led 1-10 to 1-5 at the break.

Scores became scarce in the second half, with Western University bringing the game to the home team and reducing the deficit to a single point in 54 minutes after two well-taken, pointed freedoms of GMIT in the rear, Jack Forde, the Liam Mellowes man who is prominent everywhere was for his side.

But it was Enda Rowland who closed the game for IT Carlow with two excellent long-range pointed free points before Forde exchanged points with home substitute Rory Higgins to complete the score.

Scorers for IT Carlow: C Dunbar 1-4, N Brassil, S Casey (all free), E Rowland (all free) 0-3 each, C Nolan 0-2, R Higgins 0-1.

GMIT’s Scorers: E Egan 1-2, 0-2 cutter, J Forde 0-3 (all cutter), E Duggan, R Murphy (0-1 free), S Bleahene 0-2 each, D Mannion, D McPeake 0 -1 each.

IT Carlow: E Rowland (Laois); S Reck (Wexford), S Downey (Laois), P Delaney (Laois); F Hayes (Tipperary), M Harney (Waterford), S Bergin (Laois); C Dunbar (Wexford), L Scanlon (Kilkenny); N Brassil (Kilkenny), L Blanchfield (Kilkenny), R Leahy (Kilkenny); E Gaughan (Laois), C Nolan (Carlow), S Casey (Wexford). Subs: E Higgins (Wexford) for Gaughan (38); T Nolan (Tipperary) for Bergin (40); D Wall (Carlow) for Harney (47).

GMIT (all Galway): E Murphy; S Neary, M Cullen, U McGlynn; E. Duggan, J. Forde, C. Fahy; D McPeake, J Coyne; R Murphy, D Mannion, B Keary; M Kennedy, S Bleahene, E Egan. Subs: N Coen for Keary (38); D Parr for McGlynn (41); A J Willis for Kennedy (48).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).

