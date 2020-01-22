IT Carlow book Sigerson Cup last place in a dramatic way

advertisement

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

1-9

–

2-9

Institute of Technology Carlow

IT Carlow booked their place in the final of the Sigerson Cup dramatically when the 62nd minute goal of Adam Steed Letterkenny defeated IT in the fog in Inniskeen.

LyIT, who let Darragh Black leave in 42 minutes, looked like they would join them in the final, as they were leading 0-8 to 0-6 in 49 minutes.

Ten minutes before the end, however, Cian Farrell hit a shot and although he might have shot a spectacular point, his astonishing effort came back from Michael Lynch’s crossbar and the rebound was picked up by Evan Lowry, who turned the game’s opening goal .

Padraigh O’Toole scored his third of the evening and Chris Byrne his first. A second goal was almost recorded by Farrell, who turned and shot wide. Michael Murphy’s LyIT staggered and looked buried.

Although Michael Langan scored a late free score, it looked over. But in the 61st minute, Eoghan McGettigan jumped from the sidelines and centered for Caoimhinn Marley to grab a goal from close range. It left the Letterkenny Institute of Technology 1-9 Institute of Technology Carlow 1-9.

Conversation spread through the night air over extra time. Just when folk settled, there was a cruel turn for LyIT. Farrell threw a ball over the square and entered Steed’s back post to beat the winner.

Murphy’s team had defied the critics to advance to the final four after a 1-8 to 3-4 win in Athlone and then another win on the road against Sligo, 1-14 to 1-8.

In the first half, Carlow had the bulk of the game and although she managed three Farrell cutters, it was LyIT who went in at the break with a 0-4 to 0-2 deficit converted into a 0-5 to 0- 4 advantage with Michael Langan, Marley and Aaron Gilhooley score.

There was not much in the second half and although LyIT was a man, they were two in front with the point of Peadar Mogan being the best of the night. They looked like they could write the next chapter in a great first run in the very first time in the competition. But it shouldn’t be like that. Drama at the bitter end. Heartbreak for LyIT. Joy for IT Carlow, who meets DCU in the final.

IT Carlow: Killian Roche; Josh Moore, Richard Hitchcock, Ronan Ryan; Conor Doyle, Trevor Collins, Cathal Walsh; Niall Hughes, Sean Ryan; Padraig Ó’Toole (0-3), Chris Byrne (0-1), Adam Steed; Cian Farrell (0-4, 3fs, 1m), Jack Walsh, Evan Lowry (1-0). Subs: Gearoid Murphy (0-1, 1 ’45’) for C.Walsh (38 minutes), Tommy Griffin for J.Walsh (42 minutes), Patrick O’Connor for Hitchcock (56 minutes).

Letterkenny IT: Michael Lynch; Aaron Gillooley (0-1), Mark McAteer (Glenswilly), Nathan McElwaine; Liam Jackson, Ultan Doherty, Christian Bonner; Michael Langan (0-4, 3fs), Caoimhin Marley (1-1); Ryan McFadden, Peadar Mogan (0-1), Paddy Dolan; Darragh Black, Eoghan McGettigan (0-1); Oisin Langan (0-1). Subs: John Campbell for Jackson (Halftime), Ethan Harkin for R.McFadden (54 minutes).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).

