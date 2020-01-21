advertisement

Jummai and her love forever, Jide it gave us all warm. I mean, we can’t pass on the beauty of it all. It is not only their pre-weddings that have hyped us so much, but also their love and proposal stories.

The two had previously met through mutual friends, but never really clicked until Jummai took off her wig in public on one of these days. They started three months after the official meeting and now they are ready for the #JJUnion.

How we met

With the bride Jummai

We both had a mutual friend and we met a few times when we were all hanging around, but he didn’t notice me until he saw me drop off my wig in public. He asked for my number in the presence of my friend, then the “chyken” started. I said no to him, but later I said yes after about 3 months hard to get, which clearly did not work, we officially started dating. I got to know him to a certain extent because we spent more time together. I think what drew my attention to his friendly nature was the way he treated his staff with respect and he was very attentive with them. When I knew him better, I started to love the person he is. We went out for more than 2 years before he made the proposal.

Our proposal story

With the bride Jummai

He woke me up from sleep, I opened my eyes and saw a ring. I erased a few seconds because I didn’t quite understand what was going on lol. The next thing he said was: “You make me a better man, I’ve never been so happy with anyone, I know you still want to achieve a lot, but I promise this won’t interfere with you.” I will be your guide and support for life. Will you marry me? “. I just smiled sheepishly and now we are on a journey to forever.

credits

Bride to be: @juhmahi

Scheduler: @bankysuevents

Bridal style: @lavish_bridal

Dress: @ flat17studio

Thinking about it: @karenonyou

photography: @jopstudios | @ awgz.married

