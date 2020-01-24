advertisement

Welcome back, Hampton Roads, to another adventure with Living 757!

This week, our hosts will introduce you to a motivational speaker, an NFL star who was born and raised in Virginia Beach (who is on her way to the Super Bowl), a group of female entrepreneurs who are giving something back to the ladies from Hampton Roads. and so much more!

Patricia, Quincy and Ashley start with a look back at what is going on in the world and give us an insight into their busy lives.

Our first guests, motivational spokeswoman Lauren Hope and national comedian Vernard Hines, break the stigma and discuss the reality of mental illness. Lauren and Vernard share their stories of struggles and victories, shedding light on difficult situations and showing hope that these situations can be overcome. Find out about their upcoming event, the Storytelling Night, which takes place at Dave and Buster.

Ashley then interviews Derrick Nnadi from the Kansas City Chiefs! This soccer player, born and raised right here at 757, is on his way to the Super Bowl in Miami! Check out this exclusive interview to see how derrick has achieved his goals through positive thinking and what the life of the 23-year-old superstar looks like when he sets off on the big game!

We welcome Lisa Davenport from Coastal Virginia Magazine for a tour of Tarnished Truth. Take a look behind the scenes of this local distillery in the “haunted” Cavalier on the Virginia Beach coast. Here you have the opportunity to get to know the spirits and the history of the hotel as well as the namesake of the distillery.

Let’s talk about Girl Power for a minute … Our next guests are four Hampton Roads entrepreneurs who are coming together to offer our local ladies a Galentine event. This event features a photo shoot, baked goods and other great hours with you and your friends at Farmhouse Brewing on Kempsville Road. Forget the pressure of finding a date for the dreaded V-Day … chill out with the girls and have a good time!

Procreate Fertility of Virginia gives back power to women who want to expand their family despite fertility struggles. Learn how this establishment makes dreams come true and gives couples the gift of parenting where the options may have been limited.

Our last guest is singer and songwriter Jennie Michelle, who shares her music as a means of coping with traumatic life events. Listen to their inspiring story and enjoy their acoustic performance as we say goodbye until next week.

Don’t forget to share your pictures with us at Share@Living757.com to be featured on the show! We wish you a nice week 757 and see you soon!

