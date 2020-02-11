To the Cultural magazineIn the second annual film edition, the publication celebrates the continued success of director, actor, producer and author Issa RaeOn the threshold of their biggest year so far.

With two feature films, a fourth season of her HBO hit, uncertainand a new partnership with Atlantic Records in the field of music impressions. Rae thinks about impact, longevity and the false promises of representation with the author Rawiya Kameir,

Read excerpts from her interview below

To be a black woman in Hollywood

I always remember that I have a very limited window as a performer and as an actor. As a woman, as a black man, there is only so long until people want to see me. If I’m lucky, I can have a career with Denzel, Phylicia Rashad or Debbie Allen, but that’s not always the case.

In this modern era of representation in television and film

Oh, did you instruct me to be your black face? Would you honor me for wanting to say that you think about black women? I saw the story that I want to make content for whites. Any suggestion that I would be pleased to have some kind of white acceptance – and that is what is necessary for success – annoys me.

