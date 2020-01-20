advertisement

While we wait patiently for the highly anticipated fourth season of the HBO series “Insecure”, Issa Rae continues to work on other projects she has worked on and today we get a trailer for her latest film “The Lovebirds”.

With Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as the couple who are unintentionally involved in a murder case, the couple loudly tries to clarify his name before the police approach them. From hipsters calling on the police to kicking the chest – The Lovebirds seems to be an exciting affair to keep fans busy until the fourth season of Insecure Premiers on April 14th.

Check out the trailer for “The Lovebirds” below and let us know if you will watch it when it releases on April 3rd.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzPq8uVgLe8 [/ embed]

