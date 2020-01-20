Israel's so-called liberals disgracefully spurn the outstretched hand of the Israeli Arabs - opinion - Israel News

advertisement

A famous pre-state Israeli fairy tale tells of the plight of a homicide man who his friends described as spineless because he refused to throw his oil lamp off her boat into the Sea of ​​Galilee. When Mordoch finally gave in and threw the lamp into the lake, his friends chuckled that he was actually without a backbone.

Israeli Arabs face a similar situation. Jewish politicians have habitually accused their Arab counterparts of focusing on the Palestinian national struggle rather than the welfare of the Israeli Arab minority – but when the change finally comes, the critics will either ignore it or present it as a ruse for sinister intentions to hide.

However, the history of the current era will show that at a time when Israeli Arabs – even those who primarily identify themselves as Palestinians – are integrating into the general workplace like never before; if the party of their choice, the Common List, is led by Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, possibly the two most moderate and Israeli-educated leaders in their history; and if Odeh and Tibi keep their comments on the Palestinian struggle to a minimum, while the Arab minority’s desire for integration and a concerted fight against rampant crime is high on their public agenda; and even when they repeatedly expressed their unprecedented desire to work with Zionist parties and participate in government, Jewish politicians turned away and pretended that nothing had changed.

It’s not just Likud, his right-wing satellites, or their cult leader Benjamin Netanyahu who regularly triggers Jewish fears and disgust for Israeli Arabs and describes them as the fifth column, although history shows that they are anything but that. With the exception of some brave souls who dare to refute Netanyahu’s blood defamation, the left-center leadership prefers to dance to Netanyahu’s malicious tune by distancing itself from the Common List and excluding any possibility of political cooperation with its leaders.

The new application to exclude Heba Yazbak from participating in the March 2 election shows how the system works. Yazbak’s earlier expression of sympathy for Palestinian “martyrs”, who see Israel as bloody terrorists, is not only used to justify their banishment from politics, but is also used as a paintbrush to tare the Common List as a whole and delegitimized.

The hypocrisy is undeniable, even if one disregards the problematic historical distinction between Palestinian terrorists and the Jewish heroes of the Irgun pre-state underground, which today’s Likud regards as his ancestors and who deliberately killed hundreds of innocent Arabs – and their actions and members Celebrated in dozens of Israeli streets today. Many of those who vocally stir up Yazbak’s outrageous remarks happen to be the loudest supporters of Netanyahu’s continued courting for the Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir – who allegedly included an offer to serve as cabinet minister. Unlike Yazbak, Ben-Gvir was actually tried in court for dangerous incitement and support for a terrorist organization.

At least the right wing is consistent. Inciting Arabs is not only one of their standard tools to whip the grassroots, but the ethnocentric and nationalist ideology of the right also requires an abrupt disregard for the Arab minority, its history and its demands for full integration and equality. On the left it’s the other way round: the refusal of their leaders to deal with Arabs not only contradicts their supposedly liberal worldview, but also lends credibility to the efforts of the right to destroy the left.

Despite 72 years of experience since Israel’s independence, in which Israeli Arabs, despite their historical resentment, years of military rule and current inequality, have so far not taken up arms against Israel and are not coming close to forming a so-called fifth column. Too many Jewish politicians continue to see them as Expanding the Palestinian armed struggle as if nothing had changed since 1948. They do not see that the formative experience of today’s Israeli Arabs is not the nakba of their parents and grandparents, but their own lives as a minority without equality.

As American experience shows, minorities concerned about their security and status – Jews, Muslims, Hispanics, Asians, and African Americans – are attracted to alliances with Liberal Democrats, even if their views are in many cases far more conservative or Hawkish. In Israel, the intensity of the Jewish-Arab divide overshadows the otherwise natural alliance between the Arab minority and the Jewish left.

Arab voters will have the opportunity to protest their continued departure from the Jewish majority by flocking to vote on the joint list on March 2. Revenge becomes sweeter, however, if the party also takes up one or two additional Knesset seats from left-wing Jews, for whom the new Meretz Labor union is right-wing and who decide to jump the fence towards the non-Zionist joint. in an effort to dismantle the union as a whole.

