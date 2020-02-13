The wall-to-wall support for settlements in the West Bank, which was raised in Israel on Wednesday in response to the UN Human Rights Office’s publication of a list of companies operating in the settlements, shows that the annexation everyone is talking about today is indeed real de facto took a long time.

With no dramatic votes or referendums by the Knesset and no need for the Trump administration’s favors, the entire Israeli establishment was clearly on the side of the settlements.

skip

– Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/israel-s-third-election-is-a-racist-race-to-replac/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace BibiHaaretz’s weekly podcast episode. 61

Admittedly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprisingly held back from accusing the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights of anti-Semitism. But he announced, as is common in countries that are becoming increasingly internationally isolated, that “if someone boycottes us, we will boycott them”. Israel is already boycotting the International Criminal Court and numerous other multilateral organizations and adding another The list won’t be a big deal.

Netanyahu Likud ministers, including Yariv Levin and Gilad Erdan, were less reluctant. They jumped straight into the standard clichés – exploitation and cheapening of the Holocaust by accusing the UN of anti-Semitism.

However, the award goes to President Reuven Rivlin. The President, who is trying so hard to project a statesmanlike, tolerant and balanced image, called the database a “black list” and added that this is “a shameful initiative that reminds of dark periods in our history”.

In other words, the publication of an international database of companies operating in the settlements – which is illegal under international law and UN resolutions – is as bad as the Holocaust in Rivlin’s eyes. It should be noted that this list is not even accompanied by actual sanctions or boycotts, let alone gas chambers.

This is also the same President who recently hosted an impressive phalanx of dozens of world leaders at a conference against anti-Semitism in Jerusalem, calling on them to protect democracy. Just as the international community could unite during the Second World War to promote a common goal, today it must continue to work together on the basis of shared values.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

But international law and the international institutions are obviously not democratic enough for him – or he only protects democracy selectively if it suits him.

The support for the factual annexation of the settlements also became clear among members of the so-called opposition of Israel. Benny Gantz, chairman of Kahol Lavan, said this was “a black day for human rights. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has lost all connection to reality. ”

His partner in the party leadership, Yair Lapid, went even further and called the High Commissioner for Human Rights – a woman with many years of experience who is internationally admired – the “UN Commissioner for the Rights of Terrorists”. He even threatened that “If we form a government, we will work against it with all our might and without hesitation. “If you remember how Israel actually deals with terrorists, this quote is even more worrying.

The most surprising conviction, however, came from Amir Peretz, the chairman of the supposedly left Labor Gesher Meretz joint ticket. “We are against boycotts and outrageous and unnecessary UN decisions,” he said – although Meretz, who is part of this ticket, has so far actually supported the boycott of settlement products. “We will work in every forum to overturn this decision and maintain a strong Israeli economy and the jobs of the Israelis,” he added in a statement that, to say the least, made Meretz voters uncomfortable.

This was an official death certificate for the Zionist, which was left behind given the annexation that had already taken place.

Behind the scenes, official government agencies led by the State Department also provided information on the list’s publication. During these briefings, the term BDS (referring to the boycott, divestment and sanction movement) was repeatedly tossed around.

Anyone who still mistakenly thinks Israel’s war against BDS against boycotts against Israel as a whole, even within the 1949 ceasefire lines, should be sober. Israel’s intent, which results from both legislation and measures, is clearly to protect the settlements from boycott. The state is not interested in distinguishing between Israel’s right to exist as a country and the dispute over settlements. Rather, it tries to blur the borders.

This was made clear once again by the Israeli bureaucrats, who mobilized on Wednesday to attack international law in the name of annexation. With an unpleasant giggle, a short man even recited the same allegations of anti-Semitism in his conversations. In Israel in 2020, official government agencies used BDS and anti-Semitism as synonyms for their campaign to protect the settlement enterprise.

In recent weeks, after the Trump administration’s peace plan was published, there have been stormy campaigns to the right and left for or against the official annexation of the settlements. But what happened on Wednesday proves that this is a sterile debate about mere symbolism. De facto annexation has already taken place and takes place every day; It is only the de jure annexation that is still being fought for.

Israel has long treated settlements as an inseparable part of the country. The de jure annexation will not drastically change anything that is not yet happening on site. Israel has already annexed everything by itself and does not need US President Donald Trump and his ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. Official recognition is just the icing on the cake.