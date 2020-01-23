Israel's poorest students lag four years behind the richest - Israel News

advertisement

According to an analysis of PISA’s international test results released last month, Israel’s poorest students are four years behind their stronger peers.

This analysis is another indication that the Ministry of Education has failed to promote the country’s weakest students, who come from the country’s poorer, more remote areas.

advertisement

PISA test results published last month showed that the poorest students’ grades in each of the three subjects tested – language, math and science – dropped significantly compared to their grades in 2015. In contrast, the grades of the richest students rose slightly from three years earlier, while those of the middle fell only slightly.

The OECD carries out the PISA test every three years for 15- to 16-year-olds. The participants come from OECD countries as well as from other countries.

The gap in reading ability is particularly worrying. In 2018 there was a significant gap – 114 points – in favor of the richest students, compared to a gap of 89 points in 2015. The gap widened because the poorer students performed worse, not because the wealthier students did much better.

According to the Ministry of Education, 30 points correspond to the level of education for a whole year, which means a difference of four years in the skills of the poorest students compared to the richest compared to a difference of three years from 2015.

In mathematics, the gap was 99 points, an increase of 12 points compared to 2015. In science, the gap was 103 points, an increase of 23 points since 2015.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

For the poorest students, the average grade for reading in 2018 was 29 points below that of 2015 and 19 points below the average grade for 2012. In mathematics, grades have dropped by 10 points since 2015 and by 2 points since 2012. In science, their score has declined by an average of 17 points since 2015.

Israel’s richest students recorded a slight increase in their grades between 2015 and 2018. Her reading points increased by 6 points, her math score by 2 points, and her science score by 6 points.

The middle-class students, who make up the majority of the country’s students, saw scores drop by 4 to 6 points in all three subjects.

In Israel, around 6,623 students took the PISA exam in 2018.

The release of the test results in December met with considerable embarrassment in Israel after it turned out that the country’s test results in 2018 were significantly worse than in 2015 and the percentage of students who failed to reach the 10-year high.

The gap between Jewish and Arab students was particularly large: the Arab failure rate was more than twice that of Jewish students.

Ultra Orthodox boys did not take the PISA exam at all.

advertisement