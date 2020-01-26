Israel's political drama is actually a top TV show - opinion - Israel news

advertisement

If we think of the political system as a thyroid gland, which is responsible for the production of hormones that are essential for our cells, we can say that three consecutive elections are like a hyperactive thyroid. The excessive production of political hormones could be the cause of the “separation” between markets and politics that my Haaretz colleague Sami Peretz noted in the Hebrew edition of Haaretz last week.

Peretz rightly wondered how it was possible that the economy did not react negatively to the political crisis. The labor markets, the capital markets, the housing market and the shekel have not suffered. But on the contrary. At the same time, the political arena became the “best performer of the year”. Peretz gave no clear explanation for the gap between the apathy of the markets towards our political drama and the strong interest of the media and entertainment world.

The explanation could be that the body is smart. Three consecutive elections are forcing the Israelis into an endless campaign environment, but the state cannot afford to neglect its day-to-day activities in favor of a year watching the Israeli version of “Borgen” or “House of Cards” “Bis God knows when the elections will finally produce a winner.

The systems therefore take responsibility and work. One could say that this is another face of the “deep state”, this “state within a state”, which is often accused of undermining the elected government. But now it seems the deep state ruled the country like an emergency generator during a political short circuit last year.

“The big markets are strong and stable, as if this political situation would not even happen here,” wrote Peretz. However, the conclusion that the Israelis do not care about corruption or all the other evils of the Netanyahu era as long as they are safe and can make a decent living does not necessarily have to follow.

Instead, one could say that this is actually the radiant moment of the deep state. It has kept the markets stable and maintained security despite the corruption brought against the person at the top and despite the fact that our political institutions are terminally ill.

Peretz’s separation, coupled with the fact that the political system has become nothing more than a content provider, allows us to investigate this content in cold blood. In fact, the “content pack” that politicians offered to viewers last week could make us all stick to the couch. Although there was a lot of excitement from one report to the next – with everyone who gave sky-high ratings – this is not enough to affect our daily lives.

What did we see on TV last week? We saw an Arab Knesset member planning to be a late bomb in the parliament of the nation-state of the Jewish people and destroying the Jewish state from the inside by collaborators / haters of Israel / useful idiots from the left. Wing Ashkenazi elites. (Though most likely, the High Court of Justice will rightly reject the call to exclude them from running.)

We saw a so-called historical window open to the Jewish people because the world’s policeman is a colorful businessman who is ready to look away while Israel takes advantage of this window and breaks international law to steal the Jordan Valley – sorry, “Appendix “. (But most likely what has not been added in the past 10 years is not now added.)

We saw a Soviet start in the film “King Kong”, in which an anonymous young woman from Israel is taken hostage by the Russian bear who is terrorizing the world. (And we’d better shut up so we don’t get kidnapped too.)

And for dessert, we have Benjamin Netanyahu’s feast – an orgy of the heroic Holocaust, in which dozens of leaders from all over the world came to Jerusalem to gather and never forget who the chosen ones are. But did anyone read the writing on the wall? No, we are more interested in what is on the hand of Minister of Culture Miri Regev.

