Four years ago, the Israeli online genealogy platform MyHeritage entered the hot new home DNA testing business back then. Over the next two years, the sale of the kits was the main driver of the company’s sales jump from $ 50 million in 2016 to $ 156 million in 2018.

But those days seem to be over. The global DNA testing market has been flooded with products, and there are growing concerns about privacy.

Home DNA testing has become an important consumer good in recent years, especially in the United States.

The tests are cheap and easy to do: the kits cost a maximum of $ 100 and are sent to the user’s home, where they deposit a sample of saliva to send back to the company.

The company analyzes the sample and sends back a detailed digital report that includes, among other things, information about the user’s ethnic background and the risks of certain genetic diseases.

The kits market has grown, led by U.S. companies Ancestry and 23andMe. MyHeritage was number 3 in this segment, albeit a distant number 3, followed by GEDMatch. By the beginning of last year, the companies had sold around 30 million kits together.

But in the past few months, the market has suddenly turned to the worst.

It started last summer when a company called Illumina, which had developed technologies for mapping and digitizing gene variations related to health and illness, lowered its sales prospects for the rest of the year. Most companies that sell DNA tests used Illumina technology. Therefore, the Illumina warning was viewed as a barometer for the industry.

Last month, 23andMe announced that 100 employees, or 14% of the employees, were being fired, and said sales were lower than expected. The following month, Ancestry announced that 100 jobs or 6% of the workforce had been cut, pointing to “a slowdown in demand across the DNA category” after “most early adopters entered the category”.

Gilad Japhet, CEO of MyHeritage, says his company has suffered less than its competitors in the downturn.

“Most of the [market] weakness is in the US and Canada, where the market is saturated and declining,” he said. “MyHeritage is a leader in the home DNA testing market in Europe and the rest of the world, which is far less weak. Growth has slowed but sales have not decreased.”

Nevertheless, Japhet admitted that his company is not immune to market trends in the United States.

“It is reasonable to assume that sales of DNA tests in the rest of the world will eventually decrease, but it will take longer since the DNA revolution was launched in these markets a few years after the United States,” he said.

As part of MyHeritage’s continued investment in the European market, MyHeritage sponsored the Eurovision song contest 2019, which took place in Tel Aviv.

MyHeritage is one of the veteran companies in Israel’s startup nation. It was founded in 2003 and is primarily known as a platform for people to discover their family trees. The company has hundreds of thousands of users and employs 500 people, 360 of them in Israel. Investors have raised $ 49 million over the years.

A source that asked not to be identified said some employees associated with the DNA part of the business had left the company, but Japhet said he had not ordered layoffs or had plans to do so.

“DNA testing is a growth engine, but it’s only the second component of the company’s revenue, based on 700,000 paying subscribers in the genealogy. This segment grew by almost 20% in 2019. The entire company recorded record earnings and expects to do so in the year To double in 2020, ”said Japhet.

Last May, My Heritage expanded into a new area of ​​medical DNA testing, which he described as the “new growth engine for the company”.

MyHeritage had data security issues. In June 2018, it emerged that hackers had received the email addresses and hash passwords of 92 million people who signed up for the service. TheMarker learned that the company fired 20 people after the incident because it slowed product development and focused on data security.

This touches on another problem in the DNA testing industry: data protection and consumers fear that their DNA will end up in the wrong hands or used in unexpected ways. These fears emerged after a suspect was arrested in the decade-old Golden State Killer case in 2018. A distant relative had shared his genetic information through a free online database that law enforcement officers had access to.

In December, the Pentagon advised military personnel not to conduct such tests “unintended safety consequences and an increased risk to the common strength and mission”. This is because a genetic test uncovered a risk factor for a particular disease and could affect a military member ‘future career, media reports said.

Another factor that restricts growth is that applications for DNA testing are limited and even for early adopters, once they run the test, there is no reason to ever run it again. The discovery of ethnic roots satisfies curiosity, while information on the risk of certain diseases is based on statistics. Users can respond to the information.

The larger companies in the market are turning to new business areas, such as selling generic databases to large pharmaceutical companies.